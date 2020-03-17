A pair of McDowell High basketball players earned All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference honors in coaches voting released recently.
Lady Titans senior forward Makenna Parkins was named to the girls’ All-NWC team, while junior forward Trent Lewis made the boys’ all-conference team.
Both had outstanding seasons for their respective clubs.
Parkins was named all-conference for the second consecutive season after leading the 12-13 Lady Titans in nearly every statistical category.
Parkins was tops on the team in scoring (15.4 ppg), assists (3.3 apg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocks (1.8 bpg), and was second on the team in rebounding (10.3 rpg). Parkins had 13 double-doubles and a remarkable triple-double in a loss to Pisgah, going for 25 points, 14 boards and 10 assists.
As a junior, Parkins averaged 12.6 points and 9.8 rebounds.
Parkins was chosen to play in the annual Blue-White All-Star Game.
Lewis, a 6-foot-3 junior post, led the 10-14 Titans in steals (1.3 spg) and blocked shots (20), and was second on the club in scoring (11.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.6 rpg). Lewis shot 44.5% from the field and 29% on 3-pointers.
It was his first all-conference selection.
Freedom’s Blaikley Crooks was named the conference’s girls’ Player of the Year, while Freedom head coach Amber Reddick was named Coach of the Year.
Freedom’s boys’ team pulled off the double as well, with point guard James Freeman sharing Player of the Year honors with Hickory’s Davis Amos. Freedom’s first-year head coach Clint Zimmerman was named the top coach. The Patriots advanced to the State 3A Championship, but the event will likely never be played due to the NCHSAA shutdown.
