Senior salute: Banners honor graduating spring sports athletes

Unlike so many before them, the spring sports athletes in McDowell High’s class of 2020 didn’t get the chance to be honored prior to playing in their final home games.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association canceled the spring sports season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic after only a handful of events had been contested.
But a dedicated group of supporters made sure the seniors were recognized on the streets of Marion instead.
The MHS booster club and the City of Marion partnered with photographer Josh Davis to produce and hang banners featuring each senior athlete on streetlight poles along Main Street.
McDowell High counselor, cheerleading coach and booster club board member Kendall Waugh said it took a true team effort to complete the task, adding the efforts of Davis — who, with, along his wife, Keicha, operates Blue Ridge Love Stories Photography and is the McDowell News’ sports photographer — can’t be overstated.
“Josh Davis has been instrumental in continuing efforts to support this senior class,” said Waugh. “He has a daughter (Aurora Davis) graduating this year, and it is personal, but he is also a huge supporter of McDowell High School and MHS athletics.”
Davis photographs seniors for the banners that hang in the school’s gymnasium and stadium. He had nearly finished the process when the season was interrupted. On March 12, the NCHSAA postponed spring sports and the state basketball championship games until Apr. 6. That date came and went without a decrease in COVID-19 cases, and the state was eventually forced to cancel the season completely.
“The senior banner idea was posted all over Facebook and many people kept tagging me in the posts,” said Waugh. “I knew we had spring banners for the athletes and we all felt in our gut that spring sports were not going to happen.
“I reached out to Josh Davis to see if he would share the banner pics with me so I could share on our Titan Athletic Booster Club Facebook page. He shared those with me and the conversation began on how we could still honor the athletes by displaying their banners.”
Waugh said the group discussed asking local businesses to help, but decided against it because so many are struggling to deal with the devastating effects of the pandemic.
But a solution was forthcoming.
“Josh had the brilliant idea to create signs that parents and community members could purchase,” Waugh said. “The booster club supported this idea and began advertising the signs. It has absolutely filled my heart to drive around our community and see the individualized signs as well as the generic senior 2020 signs.”
Next, the city stepped up to help, splitting the cost for the banners and hanging brackets with the boosters.
City Manager Bob Boyette said Marion was glad to support the project.
“The mayor (Steve Little) and city council were happy to partner with McDowell County Schools to purchase brackets and materials to allow banners to be hung on decorative streetlight poles in downtown Marion,” said Boyette. “The banner program is a wonderful and fitting way to honor the high school senior spring athletes who were not able to compete this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Waugh said the club hopes to display senior banners in town in the future and wants it to become a new tradition. Boyette said that’s a great idea.
“We look forward to working with the high school to have banners hung in the future, as well as the city using this opportunity to place banners promoting special events,” Boyette said.
Notes: Banners for all seniors at MHS, McDowell Early College and McDowell Academy for Innovation are available. You can contact Waugh at kendall.waugh@mcdowell.k12.nc.us ... The McDowell News will publish each senior athlete banner in upcoming days. Look for the first batch of them on Wednesday’s sports page.
