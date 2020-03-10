Six runs in the bottom of the first inning set the tone for the McDowell Lady Titans in a 12-0 shutout win against the Hickory Lady Red Tornados.
McDowell (2-2 overall, 1-0 NWC) belted out 14 hits in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener.
After scoring six in the first, the Lady Titans added one more in the third. A five-run fourth inning forcing the 10-run rule after Hickory was retired in the top half of the fifth.
Eight McDowell players collected hits in the victory. Madi Smith continued her hot start at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in and a run scored. Monday’s effort gives Smith (.750 BA) 12 hits in her first 16 at bats this season.
Jessica Cannon went 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in one run. Lucy Hames (2-4, 2RBIs) and Mariah Hunt (2-3, RBI) also had a multi-hit game.
Madison Wills, Logan Lilly, Sarah Tucker and Payton Koone added one hit apiece.
Hames, after a rough outing on Saturday against Franklin, bounced back with four scoreless innings Monday, allowing two hits, striking out three and walking one batter.
Avery Jordan tossed an inning of relief, allowing a hit and one strikeout.
McDowell will host Mountain Heritage in a non-conference game today (4:30 p.m., varsity only). The Lady Titans return to league play Friday on the road at St. Stephens.
