Silent spring: McDowell coaches, athletes dealing with sports shutdown

The sports world remains on hiatus across the state of North Carolina and nationwide as the COVID-19 virus outbreak continues.
Over the past 10 days, many unprecedented measures have taken place in American society to help limit the spread of the deadly virus, and the sports world was quick to react and do its part in the mission.
On Thursday, March 12, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association implemented a stoppage of all interscholastic athletic events statewide through Monday, Apr. 6.
That decision was followed a couple days later by an executive order from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper to close down all public schools for at least two weeks.
The impact to McDowell County athletics has also been widespread as the executive order and NCHSAA decision has made athletic facilities unavailable to student athletes.
So, at this point, it’s a waiting game in terms of when athletics can resume and at what measure.
The same general policies have also been implemented for middle school and youth sports organizations across the county as well. The Foothills Athletic Conference decided to suspend play on the same day that the NCHSAA handed down its decision.
At the youth sports level, McDowell County Parks and Recreation officially suspended all spring athletic activities as of this past Monday until further notice.
McDowell County Little League has suspended all league functions through May 11 in accordance with a mandate from Little League International in Williamsport, Penn. The league originally scheduled its annual draft day for Saturday, March 28, and opening day of the 2020 season was set for Saturday, Apr. 18.
In addition, the Corpening Memorial YMCA has closed its doors to the public at this time, suspending its spring youth sports programs until further notice.
For McDowell High head baseball coach Alex Smith, the sports interruption comes during the heart of the baseball season, with teams getting into the bulk of their conference schedules. To go from a very busy part of the season to doing nothing has been an adjustment for players and coaches alike.
“This time of the year, the focus is usually on baseball, but with the events going on around us, we’re doing our part in trying to flatten the curve,” said Smith. “For me personally, I’ve been doing things here at home that usually would go on the back burner until after the baseball season ends in May. This is a unique experience for everyone.”
Smith stated that he is in communication with his players frequently, making sure that they are doing well during this extraordinary time.
“I reach out to the kids every couple days just to check on them,” he said. “Right now, there is nothing that I can relay to them about the games themselves, but instead it’s about making sure to see how they are doing and to give them words of encouragement during this time.
“We will all get through this together.”
The Titans, after play suspended last Friday, were 4-2 on the season, including a 10-0 win at Saint Stephens in the probable season finale.
McDowell High’s softball team was 3-3 after six contests and held a 1-1 mark in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play after last Friday. The Lady Titans were also at Saint Stephens last weekend and were defeated 7-2.
In other spring sports, McDowell’s Lady Titan soccer team sits at 1-3-1 overall, including a 3-3 tie in their last match at R-S Central. The Titan tennis team was 3-2, including a non-conference win at Owen in its last outing last Thursday.
The boys’ and girls’ track teams participated in one meet at Alexander Central on March 11.
Boys’ golf was the only spring sport at MHS that did not get its season started before play was halted. The Titans’ first match was scheduled for March 16 at Orchard Hills Golf Club in Granite Falls. McDowell golf coach Tony Davis had 15 kids come out this season and they were eager to start play.
“Our kids are disappointed that they didn’t get a chance to play, but they also realize and understand the importance of what we are doing as a society right now,” said Davis.
The closure of schools also is impacting weight training and conditioning programs, particularly for the McDowell High football program. Athletic P.E. classes at the high school allow current MHS football players the opportunity to train year-round.
“Our football kids have been dedicated to the weight room ever since the second semester began in late January, and as a group they had made some good strides in becoming a stronger group,” said MHS head football coach Darrell Brewer. “We had just finished maxes right before the decision came down to close the schools.
“Our planned spring break was coming up this week and I was going to let the kids have some down-time, but now it’s essentially become a two-week break. Our staff will communicate with the kids about plans going forward after we get through next week. We are definitely in uncharted waters.”
Though an official announcement has not been made, some coaches and others involved in high school sports across the state think the NCHSAA will cancel the rest of the athletic schedule through the end of the school year at some point before the current Apr. 6 mandate, as a way to continue measures of social distancing during this outbreak.
If that does occur, the focus will then turn to the summer, as sports teams for the next school year usually begin workouts around the third week of June.
