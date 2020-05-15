Some years back — nine, to be exact — I wrote a column listing 10 of my favorite songs about sports.
At the time, the local athletic community was a little worried McDowell High might end up in a conference with teams as far away as Lake Norman in the impending realignment process, and I figured we could use a good playlist for those long road trips.
Thankfully, that never happened.
Unfortunately, something much worse did.
With sports everywhere canceled indefinitely by the coronavirus shutdown, another playlist seemed appropriate. When paired with the original top 10 (which I’ll list at the end of the column), this new ‘album’ might help you pass some of the seemingly interminable hours until it’s time to play ball again.
Disclaimer: Unlike the songs on my original list, these tunes aren’t necessarily all about a given sport; rather, they reference sport in (often) meaningful ways, and, as a result, belong on the list.
Track 1: Charlie Robison: “My Hometown” (Sport referenced: football) — Let’s kick this thing off with a dusty, smoky country song from the now-retired Texan singer/songwriter. In 1998’s “My Hometown,” Robison’s well-traveled, time-worn troubadour has made peace with his past and settled down, playing with a little band out in west Texas. In the song’s coolest verse, the narrator recalls his all-too-familiar abbreviated career as a college football player: “I played ball every single fall, I could run just like the wind/Went to college like they asked me to, but they didn’t ask my friends/Don’t think I seen a single classroom, but I drank a lot of beer/My buddies still love to listen to me when I talk about that year.”
Track 2: Otis Gibbs: “Big Whiskers” (Sport referenced: fishing) — Whether fishing is a sport or simply an outdoor activity, you have to admit it takes a hardy breed of angler to pursue giant catfish that grow in excess of 120 pounds. Such is the quixotic protagonist of Gibbs’ 2012 instant classic. The always clever Gibbs weaves an epic but amusing tale of a grandpa who spends most of his life chasing a world record flathead cat up and down the White River. I don’t know if Otis is a fisherman, but he’s spot-on with nearly every angling reference. Especially colorful is his description of the old man’s secret catfish bait: “He’d put liver and gizzards and shad entrails and some limburger cheese just to pep up the smell, and coagulated blood stirred in with a black cat bone.” In the end, grandpa and the giant catfish come to an understanding, much to the betterment of both.
Track 3: Corb Lund: “Hurtin’ Albertan’” (Sports referenced: rodeo, hockey) — You say you don’t know who Corb Lund is? I’m sorry. I’m so, so sorry. But fear not — we’re only nine albums into the career of this Canuck Caruso, and with the easy accessibility of modern music, you’re a mouse click or two away from enlightenment. “Hurtin’ Albertan,” (Lund’s backup band is the Hurtin’ Albertans) is a great jumping-in point. Lund’s narrator is a veteran of the prairie rodeo circuit dragging a horse trailer behind his dualie diesel, counting the miles until he crosses the British Columbia line and wishing he was “home at the Saddledome for the Oilers at the Flames.” Good stuff.
Track 4: Simon and Garfunkel: “The Boxer” (Sport referenced: boxing) — It’s a classic and you’ve heard it a million times. It’s redundant — some might say obtuse — to include it on this list. We all know it’s really not a song about a literal boxer, but rather, the boxer as a metaphor for New York City and, by extension, the indomitability of the human spirit. But it didn’t make the first list, so it has to be included here. It’s absolutely timeless. And if you watched Paul Simon sing it on Saturday Night Live on Sept. 15, 2001, you already know that.
Track 5: Todd Snider: “Iron Mike’s Main Man’s Last Request” (Sport referenced: boxing) — You’ve spent the best years of your life as a loyal member of Iron Mike’s entourage, washed every car in the 10-car garage countless times and stuck by your little buddy no matter how hard it was to be his friend. All you want is your fair share, but you’ll settle for $300 until your brother straightens out. Welcome to Todd Snider’s world. It’s a weird, weird place, but I think you’ll like it.
Track 6: James McMurtry: “Choctaw Bingo” (Sports referenced: bingo, football — 2A champions for two years running — marksmanship, Uncle Slayton, methamphetamine production, moonshining, jug-lining for giant catfish on Lake Eufala in Oklahoma, Airstream trailers, Holstein cows, family reunions, romance between cousins, opiates, vodka, Browning automatic rifles with tracer rounds, car crashes, biker bars, lingerie stores, halter tops, Bois d’Arc fence posts (you’ll have to look that one up), Johnny Walker Scotch, owner-financed acre lots and subsequent foreclosures, Benadryl, cherry Coke). Do I really need to go on?
Track 7: R.E.M.: “Man on the Moon” (Sport referenced: professional wrestling) — Many of us who came of age in the early 1980s can well recall the conundrum that was comedian Andy Kaufman. Did he mean for that to be funny? What on Earth is he talking about? Did Jerry “The King” Lawler really just slap him across the stage on The David Letterman Show? Is he actually wrestling those women, or is this an act? The song, from 1992’s “Automatic for the People,” perfectly encapsulates Kaufman’s art, and bassist Mike Mills summarizes the song exquisitely: “He’s (Kaufman) the perfect ghost to lead you through this tour of questioning things. Did the moon landing really happen? Is Elvis really dead? He was kind of an ephemeral figure at that point so he was the perfect guy to tie all this stuff together as you journey through childhood and touchstones of life.”
Track 8: Cream: “Anyone for Tennis” (Sport referenced: tennis) — The song is not about tennis. It’s about how rich people can hit the court for a few fun-filled sets while the world — and people — around them burn. As a result, it’s an especially relevant song in today’s political climate.
Track 9: Bruce Springsteen: “Stand on it” (Sport referenced: auto racing) — Amazingly enough, considering the laundry list of masterpieces the Boss has turned out through the years, this is a great song Springsteen recorded but didn’t actually write. The late Mel McDaniel penned this raucous ditty, centered around small-time, dirt-track racing. But Bruce’s version, with the E-Street Band providing a nitrous-injected backdrop, is simply sublime.
Track 10: Old Crow Medicine Show: “Caroline” (Sport referenced: baseball) — The final track on 2008’s “Tennessee Pusher” is a perfect choice to wrap up our 10-track list. Essentially, it’s a sugary sweet paean from a rambling, mid-century roustabout to his vagabond, red-dirt, gypsy princess. Buried in the lush sentimentality is a verse full of vintage references to St. Louis Cardinal lore: “We were the Gas-House Gang, I’ll be Ozzie Smith, you’ll be Sarah, my wife/’Till we got traded away, to the red-clay leagues along the Georgia line.” You’ll hum it the rest of the day.
Queen’s first playlist from 2011:
Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Magic Johnson”
Todd Snider: “America’s Favorite Pastime”
Robert Earl Keen: “The 5-Pound Bass”
Bottle Rockets: “Sunday Sports”
Primus: “Jerry Was a Racecar Driver”
Jerry Jeff Walker: “Nolan Ryan”
Grover Washington Jr.: “Let it flow (For Dr. J.)”
Bob Dylan: “Hurricane”
Nine-Pound Hammer: “Go-3-Go”
Steve Earle: “Number 29”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.