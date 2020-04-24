The sports world is now in the sixth week of closed business.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an end to athletics locally and all across the nation and the world. It all started with the NBA suspending its regular season a couple hours after it was confirmed that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus on March 11.
From there, a quick chain reaction resulted in the rest of college and professional sports shutting down, and then, a few days later, it trickled down to high school athletics in many states, including North Carolina.
On March 13, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association officially suspended its spring sports seasons. Another postponement lasting until May 15 was later put in place.
The feeling from many six weeks ago was that high school athletics in the state of North Carolina were likely done through the rest of the school year. Those feelings were confirmed Friday when the NCHSAA officially cancelled the rest of the sports season in conjunction with Governor Roy Cooper’s order to keep North Carolina public schools closed to in-person instruction through the end of the school year.
The challenge for sports now is figuring out when and how to begin playing games once again.
The biggest deciding factor in all of this will come from health officials who are assisting with local, state and federal governments in providing the proper guidelines as to when it will be safe to gather in significant numbers.
Obviously, the region is still a ways off from getting to that point.
Governor Cooper earlier this week outlined a three-step approach to re-opening the economy, which, if applied efficiently, should begin to allow more in the way of public gatherings by the summer.
When we do get to that juncture, all levels of athletics will likely have to begin their journeys using continued social distancing measures.
There’s a high likelihood the first events nationally will be held in empty stadiums, leaving those teams without a significant amount of revenue from spectators being at the game.
Fortunately, the revenues from major television contracts will make it possible for those organizations to survive in an otherwise poor economic climate.
The problem is, when you work down the ladder to high school athletics, the safety blanket of revenues from television don’t exist. High schools and their respective athletic departments depend on gate money and community support to cover their budgets.
For the NCHSAA, some major decisions will have to be made in the near future on how they will re-open high school athletics once it has been deemed safe to do so.
These decisions will require some creativity, which is something that I think our society has learned a lot about in the past month-plus as we have learned how to adapt to change.
Every fall sports season is critical to the financial health of high school athletics as football brings in a significant chunk of revenue that helps keep all sports inside the athletic department functioning.
Yes, some schools have the luxury of drawing in some revenue from winter sports like basketball, but across the board it’s the football season that drives most everything else. The importance of a good football season financially means even more this next school year considering the revenue already lost from this pandemic.
This year’s spring sports schedule never really got out of the starting blocks. Plus, we are at the time of the year when athletics and booster clubs are having fundraisers to help cover some needs for the next school year. And on top of that, you have to consider the potential impacts that community businesses are going to feel. Rural schools especially reach out to the community often for support.
How will that change with everything that is going on?
The result is a big dilemma the NCHSAA and its member schools are about to face and some important questions that will need to be answered.
But probably the most important question is this: What is the best possible way for schools to function giving the current pandemic?
This is where some creativity comes into play.
Even though the NCHSAA has its 2020-21 sports schedule approved and in place, does this pandemic and the unprecedented nature of the events leave open the possibility for schedule revisions? And, in particular, could we adjust the time of the year in which some sports are played?
For one school year, could the football season be played at another time of the year in order to give the schools a chance to have the best possible economic outcome?
Looking at state and federal guidelines to re-opening the American economy, it’s a slow and gradual process that involves three steps. The first step involves allowing some non-essential business to re-open while keeping strict social distancing guidelines. The second step would loosen social distancing criteria to where crowds up to 50 could potentially gather in a public setting. The third step allows more in the way of larger public gatherings with a modest social distancing protocol.
The reality is that all high school sporting events in the fall sports season will require the state to be active in the second phase of the guidelines but because of the scale of the game, football in would need to have the fewest restrictions in place in order to function.
So, would it be a plausible idea to consider moving football to the spring of 2021 while shift some of the traditional spring sports to the fall to gain the best possible financial outcome for entire athletic departments?
It might be a plausible option taking into account the number of people involved in sports like baseball or softball. It might be easier to have them play their seasons in the fall and perform within the health guidelines stated.
The notion of adjusting the 2020-21 sports schedule would require work by the NCHSAA, high school ADs and their conference officers. Schedules would need to be remade in a relatively short time frame. The question all comes down to whether there would be enough benefit in making changes to outweigh the risks of keeping everything as currently in place.
There are no indications that the NCHSAA and its member schools are considering adjusting the 2020-21 athletic schedules in any way, but one has to feel all options are on the table.
We will likely know a lot more about the plans when the board of directors will start its spring meetings on Tuesday. The annual end-of-year meeting is scheduled for Thursday.
Until then, all local sports fans will to wait. We’ll also have to realize things might look vastly different once we’re playing again.
People might have to maintain their six feet of distance or attend events wearing a face covering.
But the bottom line is this: We want high school sports to return with the safety of players, fans, coaches and officials as the top priority; and we need to keep our options open on scheduling in order to maximize the money-making part of the process for individual schools.
