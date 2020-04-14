A significant number of former McDowell High School baseball players had their respective seasons either ended or cancelled altogether in early March due to the on-going COVID-19 outbreak.
Here is a recap of how these athletes performed on the diamond before the season was abruptly ended:
Canaan Silver, North Carolina State University
Silver, a junior, and two-year member of the Wolfpack baseball program, made seven appearances as a relief pitcher for Coach Elliott Avent’s team.
N.C. State was 14-3 overall and was 1-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play when play was suspended. In 8 1/3 innings of relief, Silver had an earned run average of 5.40.
After starting the year with three scoreless outings, the southpaw allowed two unearned runs in a March 1 non-conference game at the University of Minnesota, and in his last outing of the season on March 10 against Charlotte, he allowed three runs, all earned in two innings of work.
Otherwise, Silver has settled in as a solid left-handed bullpen arm for the Wolfpack.
Silver was a two-time all-conference selection at McDowell, as well as a two-time N.C. Baseball Coaches Association All-State pick. As a senior, he went 7-2 with a 1.73 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched), and struck out 109 batters in 64 2/3 innings.
Silver was also a standout at the plate as a senior, hitting a team-high .338 and leading the club in hits (23) and extra-base hits (7).
Silver finished his three-year varsity career on the mound with a 16-7 record and a 1.88 ERA. He struck out 245 batters in 159 2/3 innings pitched.
Silver, a 2017 MHS graduate, played for a season at Spartanburg Methodist before transferring to State.
Zach Franklin, Western Carolina UniversityReturning from injury in 2019, the redshirt sophomore was off to a great start for the Catamounts, making five relief appearances each of two innings or more.
Franklin was 1-1 overall in five appearances, had three saves and posted a team-best 0.79 ERA.
In 11 1/3 innings of work, Franklin struck out 14 batters against just five walks and one hit batter. He recorded at least one strikeout in each of his five appearances.
The 2017 McDowell graduate had a season-long three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief in a win against Illinois on Feb. 21 earning his first save of the season.
He also struck out a season-best five in tallying his second save in the victory over Big 12 foe Kansas on March 1 in a game played at Fluor Field in Greenville South Carolina.
As a junior at McDowell in 2016, Franklin (MHS 2017) was named the Mountain Athletic 4A/3A Conference’s Pitcher of the Year after he went 4-4 with two saves and a 1.53 earned run average. He struck out 93 batters and walked 28 in 59 1/3 innings.
As a senior, he was 4-2 with a 1.53 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings.
Brycen Seymore, Virginia Wesleyan UniversitySeymore, a freshman at NCAA Division III Virginia Wesleyan, was being used primarily as a defensive reserve at third base.
He played in four of the 14 games the Marlins completed before the season ended, seeing action in three of the contests as an infield replacement and once as a relief pitcher.
In the lone outing as a pitcher, Seymore allowed four runs against Bridgewater College (VA) on March 7.
Offensively Seymore has no hits and a walk in four at bats. At third base, he made a putout and an assist in two of the three games played. The Marlins were 5-9 overall.
As a senior at McDowell last season, Seymore was an All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference pick. He led the team in batting average (.420), slugging percentage (.630), OPS (1.186), doubles (9), home runs (2), runs batted in (28), extra-base hits (12) and stolen bases (10). He was second on the club in on-base percentage (.557), hits (34) and runs scored (32). He also had a triple, 18 walks and a .922 fielding percentage with only five errors all season.
On the mound, Seymore led the team in innings pitched (58 1/3) and complete games (4), and tied for the team lead in wins, finishing 5-4. His ERA of 3.24, WHIP of 1.44 and 41 strikeouts were all second on the squad. He had one shutout and no-hit Freedom over six innings in a 1-0 loss.
Other former TitansThree different McDowell alumni were set to play at Surry Community College for the 2020 campaign, but the Knights season never got off the ground before everything was cancelled.
» Second baseman Dylan Poplin, a 2018 McDowell graduate, was about to start his sophomore campaign for the Knights.
» He was joined by freshman outfielder Josh Maddux and infielder Nathan Watkins.
» Also, former McDowell catcher Kell Smith attended Wingate University this school year and elected to redshirt his freshman year.
The Bulldogs were 15-6 overall including 7-2 mark tied for second in the South Atlantic Conference baseball standings.
