This past winter season delivered another piece of hardware to New Manna Christian School and its girls’ basketball program.
A magnificent, three-year run for the Lady Wind continued when New Manna claimed its third consecutive North Carolina Christian School Association 1A state championship.
After not staking any claim to a championship in the first two-plus decades of the program’s existence, New Manna has taken the NCCSA 1A states for the third year in a row. The 2020 edition of the Lady Wind features three seniors on the roster, all three of whom have been a part of this three-run.
Fourth-year head coach Curtis Styles has seen this group and the program as a whole grow up during the past three years. It’s that maturation that has made this year’s state championship even more special.
“Winning a state championship is a special thing, but for the girls on this team, especially the seniors who started it all, winning this one on their last chance brings out the emotions of what they have done the past three years,” said Styles. “I’m proud of every single one of them.”
This year’s roster returned all but one player who played on the 2019 championship team, so the pieces were definitely there to make it back to the NCCSA State Tournament.
Coach Styles also booked a more challenging schedule for the experienced group early on so they could be ready as Hickory’s Tabernacle Christian, a fellow District foe, stood as one of the main competitors in the way of the Lady Wind.
New Manna started with four straight victories and won 10 of its first 12 games before losing two competitive games against teams from other southeast states in the Bob Jones University Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, in late January.
“I thought our group learned a good bit from playing against some good competition at the Bob Jones Tournament,” said Styles. “That’s the type of experience that a veteran team can handle and use to make themselves better.”
After the Bob Jones Tournament, the Lady Wind finished with wins in three of its last four games, giving the Lady Wind a berth in the NCCSA’s version of the Elite Eight, which took place at Gospel Light Christian School in Winston-Salem.
In the quarterfinals, New Manna routed New Life Christian Academy by a 77-21 score. Then, in the semifinals, the top seed Lady Wind held off Calvary Christian 56-46.
That all led up to the state championship against No. 4 Tabernacle Christian.
During the regular season, New Manna swept the Lady Conquerors, including a 53-30 win on New Manna’s home court in early January.
In the title game, the Lady Wind completed the season sweep of its district rival, winning by a 53-42 score.
All the scoring in the championship game came from the starting five in the lineup. New Manna senior Breigh Stewart led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds and Alexis Duncan had an outstanding floor game with 13 points, seven assists, five steals and five rebounds.
Allie Jarrett also had 13 points and six rebounds to give the Lady Wind three players in double figures.
Sophomore Daylee Styles scored eight fourth quarter points and handed out eight assists. Freshman Sunshyne Shirley added five points and nine rebounds.
The individual efforts of New Manna’s lineup were also recognized after the championship. Stewart was awarded with NCCSA All-State honors for the season. Her best play came in the postseason, where she averaged 18 points and nine rebounds in playoff games. Styles, Duncan, Jarrett and Shirley finished with their own accolades, earning All-District honors.
Stewart, Duncan and reserve Jessica Gill are the three seniors on this year’s squad and will leave a significant void on the roster for the 2020-21 season, but Styles believes the experience from his underclassmen this year will go a long way toward helping carry the tradition that has been built during this run.{
“Our seniors have really taken the program on their shoulders the past three years and are great people to be around,” said Coach Style. “They have left an imprint on the program. I do think our underclassmen learned a lot from this and they will be looked upon to continue our success in the future.”
The senior trio departs with a combined 50-13 mark over the span of the past three championship seasons.
