Titans clip Warhorses in non-conference action

The McDowell Titans tennis team didn’t anticipate their season finale rolling around quite this soon, but it sure seems to be working out that way.
McDowell (3-2) defeated the Owen Warhorses 5-4 on the road in non-conference play Thursday, a day before the North Carolina High School Athletic Association essentially canceled the spring sports season across the state.
The association, amid fears of the rapidly spreading COVID-19 virus, suspended all sports, including practices and skill development sessions, from midnight Friday until at least Apr. 6. But with virtually all college and professional sports in the U.S. at a standstill, the chances of spring sports eventually resuming, even in an abbreviated form, seemed like a longshot to those involved.
“(It’s) so sad after working very hard,” said Titans coach John Wells. “(We have) six seniors who had anticipated a strong finish this season, and poof, it is gone.”
At least the Titans went out on a good note, winning the top four individual matches and sealing the victory with one win in doubles.
Isaac Lawing defeated Eli Colson at the top seed. Second seed Isaac Smith won by the same score over Julian Swoap. At No. 3, Kaleb Burke defeated Siler Gore. Johnathan Ramirez beat Adam Moody 10-2 at the fourth seed.
Owen picked up a pair of singles wins when Harrison Kendall edged Walter Catala 10-8 at No. 5 and Rawley Wilson defeated Andrew Byrd 10-5 at the sixth seed.
In doubles, Smith and Thomas Moomaw fell to Colson and Swoap 8-2. Ramirez and Catala teamed up to clinch the team victory with a 9-7 win over Gore and Moody. Orion Hess and Cameron Dockery fell 8-2 to Kendall and Wilson in the finale.
McDowell was to have opened Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play next Tuesday at home against Hickory. The Titans would have only one match remaining — Apr. 7 at home against Freedom — after the NCHSAA’s hiatus is scheduled to end.
