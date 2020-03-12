Titans drop 5-4 decision to Patton

The McDowell Titans tennis team lost a 5-4 heart-breaker to Patton at home Wednesday afternoon in non-conference action.
The Titans (2-2) split the six individual matches, losing two of them by narrow margins, and dropped two of the three doubles matches.
At the top seed, the Titans’ Isaac Lawing edged Charlie Gessner 8-6. Second seed Isaac Smith fell to Dorian Gregory 8-4. McDowell’s Kaleb Burke defeated Ransom Vance 8-1 at the third seed.
Walter Catala dropped a tight, 8-6 decision at No. 4. Fifth seed Johnathan Ramirez beat Patton’s Tushar Joshi 8-1. Andrew Byrd fell to Kashif Ikram in a 9-7 tiebreaker as the two clubs split the singles matches.
In doubles, Lawing and Burke lost to Gessner and Gregory 8-3. Catala and Ramirez defeated Vance and Mull 8-0. Max Ledbetter and Mario Barreiro fell to Joshi and Ikram 8-6 in the finale.
McDowell was at Owen Thursday. Results were not available at press time.
