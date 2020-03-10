Titans hang tough despite lopsided final score

The McDowell Titans and R-S Central Hilltoppers played some competitive tennis matches Monday, but you’d never know it by looking at the final score.
The Titans absorbed an 8-1 loss at home against the Hilltoppers, although McDowell players could have easily won enough matches to make the overall score much closer.
Second seed Isaac Lawing snagged the Titans’ only victory when he edged Trevor Coldren 10-8.
At the No. 1 seed, Isaac Smith fell 10-2 to Nate Kersey. Third seed Walter Catala lost a 10-7 decision to Ethan Rector. Fourth seed Johnathan Ramirez fell 11-9 to Jackson Knox.
Kaleb Burke lost 10-7 to Conner Settlemyer at No. 5, and sixth seed Max Ledbetter fell 10-6 to Jacob Burnett.
In doubles, Smith and Amon Nicolau fell 6-2 to Kersey and Rector. Catala and Andrew Byrd lost 6-1 to Coldren and Knox. Burke and Cameron Dockery lost 6-3 to Settlemyer and Burnett.
McDowell is on the road at Patton today and plays at Owen Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.