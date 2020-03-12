McDowell Titan third baseman Benajmin Barnes and his teammates had plenty to be excited about on Wednesday night in a 15-2 rout of the Patton High School Panthers at Titan Field.
Nine of the 12 McDowell (3-2) players who had an at bat on Wednesday reached base, and seven of the Titans’ 13 hits went for extra bases.
Barnes went 2-for-3, including a double and a two-run homer as a part of a big Titan first inning, and drove in five runs.
Ethan Davis went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a pair of doubles. Three Young (2-3, double, RBI, BB, SB) and Gage Gentry (2-2, 3R, RBI, BB) also had multiple hits in the win.
Chapel Matson (1-3, double), Ethan Hamm (1-3, double), Justin Dula (1-1, RBI, 3R, 2BB), Justin Davis (1-2) and Dusty Revis (1-3, RBI) also hit safely.
Down 1-0 after a half-inning, the Titans erupted for six runs against Patton starting pitcher Brayson Buff.
Matson started with a leadoff double to left. Hamm then reached on a duck snort to left, putting a pair in scoring position. Then, with one out, catcher Justin Dula singled, tying the game by scoring Matson from third. Hamm then crossed home on a throwing error in left giving McDowell a 2-1 lead.
After Gage Gentry reached, designated hitter Ethan Davis doubled in a pair, increasing the McDowell lead at 4-1. Barnes then followed on the second pitch of his at bat with a two-run homer that bounced off the top of the fence in right-center and over the wall, making it 6-1.
The sizeable lead gave Matson some room to settle in after giving up the one run in the first. Matson ended up going three innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.
McDowell offensively added three more in the second, five runs in the third and a single run in the fourth.
Barnes (IP, 2K) and Hamm (IP, 2K, BB) tossed an inning of relief each.
McDowell will return to Northwestern Conference play tonight at Saint Stephens.
