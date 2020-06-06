Little Hands (0-5)

Take-and-Makes

June 15: Superhero Cuffs

June 29: King Me!

July 13: Design a Shield (included with log)

July 27: Shape Castle

Crafty Thursdays (5-10)

Take-and-Makes

June 18: Build a Catapult

July 2: Bingo Card (included with log)

July 16: Make a Dragon Airplane (included with log)

July 30: Design a Shield (included with log)

Teen Take-and-Makes

June 9: Bowtruckle

June 16: Masks

June 23: Sun Catchers

June 30: Fans

July 7: Dragon Eggs

July 14: Origami Dragon

July 21: Fun and Games

July 28: Stained Glass

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.