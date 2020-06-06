Little Hands (0-5)
Take-and-Makes
June 15: Superhero Cuffs
June 29: King Me!
July 13: Design a Shield (included with log)
July 27: Shape Castle
Crafty Thursdays (5-10)
Take-and-Makes
June 18: Build a Catapult
July 2: Bingo Card (included with log)
July 16: Make a Dragon Airplane (included with log)
July 30: Design a Shield (included with log)
Teen Take-and-Makes
June 9: Bowtruckle
June 16: Masks
June 23: Sun Catchers
June 30: Fans
July 7: Dragon Eggs
July 14: Origami Dragon
July 21: Fun and Games
July 28: Stained Glass
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.