The Winners are ...
The following projects received Awards of Merit:
2019 SMALL TOWN MAIN STREET AWARD
ECONOMIC VITALITY
Hayesville — Clay County Historic Courthouse Adaptive Reuse
2019 MAIN STREET AWARDS
ORGANIZATION
BEST PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP IN DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION
Concord — The View at Hotel Concord
Laurinburg — ‘Tis The Season
BEST INNOVATION
Belmont — Belmont GOBO Promotions
Elkin — Explore Elkin
Fuquay-Varina — Revelry Barber & Shave Shop
Garner — Gearworks Bridge Space
Goldsboro — Elite to Lil Elite Boutique
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS EFFORT
Edenton — Downtown Edenton “Follow the Dollar” Commercial
PROMOTION
BEST DOWNTOWN SPECIAL EVENT OR EVENT SERIES
Forest City — The Cherry Bounce Festival
Lenoir — NC Gravity Games
Marion — The WNC Bigfoot Festival
BEST RETAIL PROMOTION
Fuquay-Varina — Play the ‘Quay Miniature Golf Tournament
ECONOMIC VITALITY
BEST ADAPTIVE REUSE PROJECT
Burlington —Impact Alamance Cammack Building Renovation
Oxford — Oxford’s First — Tobacco Wood Brewing Company
Salisbury — Historic O.O. Rufty Building Fire Restoration & Adaptive Reuse Project
Sanford — La Dolce Vita Pizzeria
BEST ENDANGERED
PROPERTIES RESCUE EFFORT
Lenoir — The Little Building with the BIG Impact — Dayvault’s Drug Store
DESIGN
BEST HISTORIC REHABILITATION PROJECT
Mount Airy — The Spencer’s Loft Condominiums
Tryon — The Tryon Theatre Renovation
BEST FAÇADE REHABILITATION
PROJECT FOR $15,000 OR LESS
Roxboro — 111 N. Main Street Rehabilitation Project
