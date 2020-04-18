The Winners are ...

The following projects received Awards of Merit:

2019 SMALL TOWN MAIN STREET AWARD

ECONOMIC VITALITY

Hayesville — Clay County Historic Courthouse Adaptive Reuse

2019 MAIN STREET AWARDS

ORGANIZATION

BEST PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP IN DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION

Concord — The View at Hotel Concord

Laurinburg — ‘Tis The Season

BEST INNOVATION

Belmont — Belmont GOBO Promotions

Elkin — Explore Elkin

Fuquay-Varina — Revelry Barber & Shave Shop

Garner — Gearworks Bridge Space

Goldsboro — Elite to Lil Elite Boutique

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS EFFORT

Edenton — Downtown Edenton “Follow the Dollar” Commercial

PROMOTION

BEST DOWNTOWN SPECIAL EVENT OR EVENT SERIES

Forest City — The Cherry Bounce Festival

Lenoir — NC Gravity Games

Marion — The WNC Bigfoot Festival

BEST RETAIL PROMOTION

Fuquay-Varina — Play the ‘Quay Miniature Golf Tournament

ECONOMIC VITALITY

BEST ADAPTIVE REUSE PROJECT

Burlington —Impact Alamance Cammack Building Renovation

Oxford — Oxford’s First — Tobacco Wood Brewing Company

Salisbury — Historic O.O. Rufty Building Fire Restoration & Adaptive Reuse Project

Sanford — La Dolce Vita Pizzeria

BEST ENDANGERED

PROPERTIES RESCUE EFFORT

Lenoir — The Little Building with the BIG Impact — Dayvault’s Drug Store

DESIGN

BEST HISTORIC REHABILITATION PROJECT

Mount Airy — The Spencer’s Loft Condominiums

Tryon — The Tryon Theatre Renovation

BEST FAÇADE REHABILITATION

PROJECT FOR $15,000 OR LESS

Roxboro — 111 N. Main Street Rehabilitation Project

