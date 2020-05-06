Local leaders talk about reopening McDowell’s economy in virtual meeting

Wednesday afternoon, McDowell County’s business and local government leaders held a virtual meeting to talk about reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting on ZOOM was hosted by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce and featured Chamber Executive Director Steve Bush (pictured in large image), City Manager Bob Boyette, County Manager Ashley Wooten, Old Fort Town Clerk Renee Taylor, Marion Business Association Director Freddie Killough, Emergency Management Director William Kehler, Health Director Karen Powell, Associate Chamber Director Kim Effler and several local residents and business owners.