Tailgate Market now features creamed honey from Windy Ridge Farm

Want it fresh off the farm? Today is your lucky day.
The Marion Tailgate Market is open every Tuesday at 3 p.m. on Henderson Street.
Available at the Market are eggs (regular, quail and duck eggs), Swiss chard, lettuce, onions, mushrooms, honey.
Homemade goodies include breads, jams, jellies, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. Try some kettle corn, fudge and fried pies.
Come out and support your local farmer.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
» No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
» Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
» One customer at a time for each vendor table.
» Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
» Only handle product you are purchasing.
The market is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. The Friday market will be in July and August.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson Street and Logan streets.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website.
A new product at the Marion Tailgate Market is creamed honey. Creamed honey is made from 100% pure raw honey. Even though we call it “creamed,” it does not contain any dairy and has nothing added.
The creamy smooth consistency is obtained through a controlled crystallization process, producing very fine uniform crystals, which prevent the formation of larger crystals.
Creamed honey has the same nutritional value as its liquid counterpart. The biologically active consistency of honey stays the same with the creaming process, as well as, all its compounds, great taste and pleasant aroma.
Creamy honey allows you enjoy the benefits of honey straight from the hive, which contains over 140 compounds, including vitamins, minerals, essential oils, proteins and antioxidants.
If you haven’t tasted creamed honey you’ve missed out one of life’s pleasures. It has an irresistibly smooth, spreadable consistency and delicious taste.
Creamed honey is the same flavor in a thicker, richer texture. So, if you love the sweet yummy taste of honey but hate the sticky drips that are often associated with it, all you need is creamed honey.
With its fluffy consistency is easy to remove from a jar and it spreads splendidly on toast, biscuits, rolls. It can still be used for baking and cooking or just use it by the spoonful.
Creamed honey is an excellent way for storing honey as it does not go back to crystallization and it will maintain its consistency even if you keep it in your pantry, or better yet, right on your table! But be warned that once you taste it, it’s hard to put it back down…
Since it is less messy than liquid honey, the creamy is great for kids too.
It is getting zucchini time! You will be looking for good recipes to use up all the zucchini bounty. Give this easy Zucchini bread a try. If you don’t have blueberries, don’t worry.
You can use raisins or dried cranberries. If your too impatient to wait for bread loaves to bake, do what I often do……make muffins. Just adjust baking time.
Slather a slice of warm bread or a muffin with Creamed honey and your taste buds will do a happy dance. See you at the Market!
Blueberry Zucchini Bread
3 eggs
1 c vegetable oil
3 tsp vanilla extract
2 1/4 c white sugar
2 c shredded zucchini
3 c all-purpose flour
1 tsp salt
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp baking soda
1 Tbsp ground cinnamon
1 pt fresh blueberries
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease 2 loaf pans. In a large bowl, beat together the eggs, oil, vanilla, and sugar. Fold in the zucchini. Beat in the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon.
Gently fold in the blueberries. Transfer to loaf pans. Bake 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted in the center of a loaf comes out clean. Begin checking at 1 hour.
Cool 20 minutes in pans, then turn out onto wire racks to cool completely.
