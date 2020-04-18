The 2019 North Carolina Main Street Champions are:
• Peter Asciutto — Albemarle
• Angela Street — Belmont
• Ann Dergara — Brevard
• Kathy Hykes and the late Bob Hykes — Burlington
• Bob Barker — Cherryville
• Sampson County Extension Master Gardeners — Clinton
• Cabarrus Arts Council — Concord
• David and Rhonda Price — Eden
• Candace Thompson — Edenton
• James Flanigan and Kevin O’Leary — Elizabeth City
• John Cheek — Elkin
• Peter Ustach — Elon
• Melissa Cantrell — Forest City
• Mollie Stephenson — Fuquay-Varina
• Jason Waters — Garner
• Julie Metz — Goldsboro
• Jack and Beverly Maniscalco — Hendersonville
• Julie Owens — Hickory
• Frank Stewart — Kings Mountain
• Cory Hughes — Laurinburg
• City of Lenoir Public Works — Sanitation Division — Lenoir
• Robin Bivens — Lexington
• Tracy Cotton — Marion
• Kim Saragoni — Mooresville
• Jenn Williams — Morehead City
• Angela Shores — Morganton
• Bill Faulkenberry and David Griffith — New Bern
• Angela and Neal Powell — Newton
• North Wilkesboro Police Department -North Wilkesboro
• Lori Dutra — Oxford
• Ron Wheeler — Reidsville
• Adam Wolfe — Roxboro
• Warren Ormiston — Rutherfordton
• Pam Hylton Coffield — Salisbury
• Elizabeth Whitmore — Sanford
• David White — Shelby
• Jud Patterson and Suzanne Taylor — Smithfield
• David and Stephanie Whitson — Spruce Pine
• Steve Hill — Statesville
• Winston Dozier — Troy
• Wanda May — Tryon
• Douglas Pearce — Wake Forest
• Karen Johnson — Waxhaw
• Alex McKay — Waynesville
• Wilson City Council — Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.