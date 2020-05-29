Dentists are re-opening across the state and your readers may have questions about safety during COVID-19.
When you go to your next dental visit, things may look a bit different; but dental offices have adjusted to ensure the safety of their patients and staff.
“We understand that the process may be a bit unfamiliar to our patients, but we remain committed to safety and following the most up to date infection control policies and recommendations. Even with added precautions patients can expect the level of care they have always received,” says Dr. Meenal Patel of Preston Dental Loft in Cary,.
Staying on schedule with dental visits will help prevent cavities and any pre-existing dental issues from worsening.
The North Carolina Dental Society shares five changes you can expect to see at your next dental appointment:
Visitor Restrictions: Your dentist may ask that you do not bring any friends or family with you to your appointment. To ensure social distancing measures, children or disabled patients attending an appointment may be asked to be accompanied by a single parent/guardian or helper. Guests may be asked to wear a face mask.
Waiting Area: The use of waiting areas will be restricted to avoid contact between you and other patients. Magazines, books, and toys will be removed from common areas. You also may find that your dental office implemented a curbside check-in, where a dental team member will come outside to greet you at your vehicle and escort you inside. This will prevent unnecessary contact in a small area with other patients.
Pre-Screening Questionnaire: Dental team members and patients will be pre-screened daily. The screening will include taking temperatures, and asking a series of questions about your health and recent travel.
Sanitizing Stations: Sanitizing your hands will be encouraged. Ask your dentist or staff member for sanitizer if a sanitizing station is not displayed. We recommend sanitizing your hands upon entry and departure.
Protective Equipment: Protective gear is a major component in keeping you safe. You may witness your dentist and their staff wearing masks, face shields, goggles, gowns, gloves, and other protective gear. This is to ensure your safety and theirs. Dental offices are following regulatory guidelines from OSHA and the CDC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.