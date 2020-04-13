At least 21 people were killed and dozens were injured after a swarm of destructive tornadoes and damaging winds tore across the South on Easter Sunday. Violent storms brought more than 400 reports of severe weather, including 360 reports of wind damage and dozens of tornadoes associated with a powerful storm system barreling across the country. Power was knocked out to 1.3 million customers between Texas and Pennsylvania.
The workweek began with yet another day of dangerous weather, a continuous line of strong to severe storms stretching more than 700 miles from the Gulf Coast to the Mid-Atlantic on Monday morning. The tornadoes themselves covered long distances, too. One deadly tornado that struck coastal South Carolina on Monday may have carved a damage path that stretched on and off for 160 miles.
By midafternoon Monday, tornado watches that had stretched from northern Florida to southeastern Virginia were trimmed back to the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia.
The Northeast was bracing for widespread damaging winds on Monday afternoon and evening. The potential for gusts up to 60 to 70 mph along the coast and 50 mph inland raised concerns for additional outages from Philadelphia to Boston.
On Sunday, southern Mississippi was the hardest hit area, as tornadoes flattened homes and businesses, and 11 fatalities were reported. A pair of massive, vicious wedge tornadoes carved parallel paths of destruction only a couple of miles apart. The twin supercell thunderstorms, arriving one after another, prompted overlapping “tornado emergencies” — a rare, top-tier alert that the National Weather Service uses when an ordinary tornado warning may not go far enough.
Other tornado emergencies were issued in Monroe, La, early Sunday. In Tennessee, a tornado emergency was hoisted shortly before midnight as a confirmed tornado narrowly missed Chattanooga, Tenn. to the southeast. More than a dozen were injured in that tornado. Walterboro, S.C., also found itself beneath a rare tornado emergency around sunrise Monday morning, as a “large, extremely dangerous, and potentially deadly tornado” impacted the area.
Storms were ongoing Monday morning following two days of the high-end severe weather outbreak. While the threat will wane late in the afternoon, many East Coast residents prepared for a morning dominated by powerful storms.
uuu
The storm system bringing Monday’s wicked weather has a long history of bringing dangerous conditions, first on Saturday in Texas as grapefruit-sized hail pelted the border town of Del Rio. Storms expanded overnight, blanketing the map Sunday as severe weather pushed east into Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.
A tornado emergency was issued early in the day for a tornado that damaged dwellings in Monroe, La., leaving parts of the city’s airport in shambles. Additional storms developed before a more substantial tornado episode manifest later in the day.
By midafternoon, a rotating supercell thunderstorm developed in south-central Mississippi, allowing it to fully tap into the atmosphere’s full fury. A tornado emergency was issued for portions of Marion, Lawrence, Covington, Lamar and Jefferson Davis counties in Mississippi as a massive wedge tornado began a track of destruction that may have approached 70 miles long.
The tornado engulfed the community of Bassfield, home to just under 300 residents. Doppler radar showed the “doughnut hole” associated with extreme upward motions of the tornado swallowing the town. Debris from Bassfield was lofted more than 5 miles high into the air, marking what was likely a violent tornado.
While an official rating can’t be assigned until the damage is surveyed, the 170- to 205-mph winds estimated by experts at the Storm Prediction Center, as well as damage photos emerging, would suggest an EF4 or EF5 tornado on the 0 to 5 scale for twister intensity. Wind speeds may even be found to have been higher than those estimated in real time.
The enormous tornado then approached Seminary, Miss., passing just south of the interchange between highways 84 and 49. It then struck Soso, Mississippi where storm chasers captured a photo of the extreme, high-end tornado appearing like a behemoth, vaporous wall. Around the same time, a second supercell storm formed behind the first, narrowly missing Bassfield with a second large, violent tornado — prompting a new tornado emergency.
Both tornadoes lofted debris to more than 20,000 feet simultaneously as the lead storm ravaged Soso and the second narrowly missed already hard-hit Bassfield to the north. For a time, areas northeast of Soso, were placed under two tornado emergencies for two different exceptional tornadoes affecting communities — perhaps a first since the tornado emergency was implemented in 1999.
Doppler radar showed debris from the first tornado carried downwind, potentially falling 40 miles away in Choctaw County, Alabama.
As the threat in Mississippi began to wane, storms forming a line dropped confirmed tornadoes near Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Alabama, before producing a significant tornado that prompted a tornado emergency near Chattanooga. That tornado came close to striking Southern Adventist University as it hit Collegedale and areas just south of Interstate 75. The tornado carried debris to 10,000 feet as it churned through Bradley and Polk counties.
In Alabama, storm damage was reported in more than two dozen counties, according to Birmingham meteorologist James Spann, some due to straight-line winds, others from tornadoes. Spann tweeted there were a number of injuries, but no fatalities in the state.
Other potential tornadoes hit near Atlanta, spun up in the Carolinas, and even prompted yet another tornado emergency for Walterboro, S.C. It marked the fifth storm to result in a tornado emergency in less than 24 hours.
Another tornado dropped a house onto a roadway in Upson County, Georgia.
- — -
The severe weather risk resulted from a potent lobe of bitterly cold air at the high altitudes sauntering across the South. It led to an amped-up atmosphere favoring pockets of rapidly rising air that gave rise to dangerous thunderstorms. The high-altitude cold pocket, separated from the more expansive body of cold well to the north, is called a “cutoff low.”
That same bowling ball of cold was heralded by a screaming low-level jet stream, whose southerly winds raced overhead at highway speeds only a few thousand feet above the ground. That pooled plentiful warmth and moisture in the Gulf Coastal states in an environment favoring rotating storms, a setup many meteorologists refer to as a “loaded gun.”
The ill-timed outbreak came not only on Easter Sunday, but in the middle of a pandemic that has sparked social distancing concerns far and wide. Some communities refused to open their community storm shelters as a result, prompting Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey to issue an executive order requiring all shelters be made available and open to the public.
Her decision was in line with advice from meteorologists, the Alabama Department of Public Health and even the American Meteorological Society. The group urged people, “Do not let the virus prevent you from seeking shelter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.