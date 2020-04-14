Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. North wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
