Since I have been taking prescription medications for one thing or another, I have been paying closer attention to the commercials on television promoting specific medications.
I have noticed that many of the commercials will not come right out and tell you what the medication is intended to help in your life. It seems that every commercial shows a person outside playing and having a good time with their favorite pet, or some handsome friends walking down the beach or hiking in the mountains.
I guess the message is if you take this pill, you will enjoy life to the fullest and everything will be pleasant and exciting. That is the general impression I receive until the announcer starts talking about all the possible side effects that might develop while taking the medication.
This is the part of the commercial that gets fuzzy, because the announcer starts speeding up his voice to list all the possible things that could go wrong in the span of a few seconds. After the announcer finishes reading the long list of possible problems, he says if these problems persist, stop taking the medicine and consult your doctor.
You reckon? That is the best advice they give in the entire commercial.
To be honest, the part of medication that I am most interested in is the side effects. After listening to several commercials for medications and all of them having possible side effects, is it possible for the side effects to be more harmful than the original problem?
I am like most people: I want medical help when I am experiencing physical problems, but I am wary of any medicine that might do more harm than good. I guess we all have to decide for ourselves when a particular medicine might do more harm than good.
Please don’t think I am upset with the pharmaceutical companies. I am thankful for people who study the human body and find medicines that help us when we are sick. I am also thankful for them telling the public the possible results, good and bad, when you take the medicine. I want to know everything about the medicine I am taking so I will not be surprised if I wake up with purple pok a dots all over my body.
Have you ever thought about any possible side effects when a person becomes a Christian? When a person repents of sin and trusts in Christ to redeem them from their sin, are there any negative side effects that can be connected with their decision?
The answer to that question is, “No.”
As a matter of fact, when a person trusts in Christ, his life is cleansed and his perspective is transformed for the good. Psalm 105:1-5 promises us, “Let all that I am praise the Lord; with my whole heart I will praise his holy name. Let that I am praise the Lord; may I never forget the good things he does for me. He forgives all my sins and heals all my diseases. He redeems me from death and crowns me with love and tender mercies. He fills my life with good things. My youth is renewed like the eagle’s!”
It is good to know that God is aware of our needs, and when we trust in him our life is filled with good things. This does not mean that our lives will always be smooth and free from troubles. This Scripture reminds us God is with us in all the circumstances of life, and any side affect from trusting in God will be to our benefit. Be sure that your life is full of God’s blessings and guidance each day that he gives you.
Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.