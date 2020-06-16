Law enforcement agencies across the state refuse to tell the public how they use force when policing their communities, citing provisions in state law they say shield such records from public view.
That’s according to a survey of more than a dozen state and local police departments and sheriff’s offices in North Carolina conducted over the past two weeks by a network of journalists from across the state.
Law enforcement practices have faced added scrutiny since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, on May 25, touching off weeks of protest against systemic racism and police brutality. Activists across the country have demanded increased accountability for officers, an end to aggressive policing practices and shifts in funding from law enforcement to social services.
Amid those calls for reform, several cities and states have already moved to introduce new measures aimed at transparency, in some cases making disciplinary records or use-of-force records public.
In North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order to create a task force on racial equity in criminal justice. Cooper’s measure charges the group to come up with recommendations to help eliminate disparities against communities of color. It also creates a Center for the Reduction of Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Force, in part to collect data and analyze the use of lethal force by police.
Some use-of-force data, aggregated and anonymized, is already available from state and local law enforcement agencies. But the details — such as the officers involved, how force was used and why — are mostly off-limits to the public.
Journalists asked 18 of the state’s largest law enforcement agencies for use-of-force reports covering incidents over the weekend of May 30, when protests began to spread in earnest across the country.
Not every agency has responded, and some didn’t have any use-of-force incidents for the time period. But those that did respond denied the request or told reporters such records were off-limits to the public.
In Raleigh, where officers from the city police department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol all shot tear gas to disperse crowds of downtown protesters, Raleigh Police Department spokesperson Dia Harris said the public wasn’t entitled to records on how those measures were used.
Harris said the department considers use-of-force reports personnel records, making them subject to provisions in state law protecting the privacy of government agency employees. More than a half-dozen law enforcement agencies across the state also consider the reports part of their personnel records, including the State Highway Patrol, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Durham and Greensboro.
For the Fayetteville Police Department and several other agencies, details on how officers use force are included in the narratives of incident reports. That document is then considered a “use-of-force report” and may become part of an internal affairs investigation.
“None of that is public record,” said Sgt. Jeremy Glass, a spokesperson for the Fayetteville Police Department.
In Wilmington, both the sheriff’s office and police department said the after-action reports for uses of force, including the use of tear gas or deployment of the civil disturbance unit, are considered “tactical information” or part of a criminal investigation.
Exemptions that cover ongoing criminal investigations are broad and allow law enforcement to refuse to disclose an array of other records beyond those covering use of force.
Open records advocates weigh inJonathan Jones, an attorney with experience both as a prosecutor and as an advocate for open government, said whether a use-of-force report can be released depends on how an agency uses the report. If the report is used to evaluate officer conduct and determine whether discipline is necessary, Jones said, then it’s likely a personnel record.
“That’s important because that is one of the few exceptions to the public records law that’s not discretionary,” he said in an email.
But if a department doesn’t use the reports to evaluate personnel conduct, then he says the reports can be released.
“If they’re only used as an investigative tool, then they fall under the law enforcement exemption, which is entirely discretionary,” Jones said.
Even if use-of-force records are filed as personnel records, Brooks Fuller, director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition and Sunshine Center at Elon University, said they’re not automatically protected from public inspection. Otherwise, any reports created by police could simply be stored in a personnel file and then kept hidden.
“There’s perhaps nothing more important than being able to hold power accountable when that power source — in this case, police officers — has the ability to use deadly force against citizens,” Fuller said. “So it’s crucial that the public be informed of how well police departments are meeting their obligations to protect people in our communities.”
Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, one of the co-chairs of the governor’s new Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, stopped short of saying use-of-force records should be public in an interview Monday. But he said more information gives the public the ability to determine “what’s right and what’s wrong.”
“That transparency also creates greater accountability, because when people know what they do is going to be viewed by more people, they’re more likely to do the right thing,” Stein said. “So my bias is always toward transparency.”
Asked twice at a June 9 press briefing, Cooper also declined to say whether use-of-force reports should be public. Instead, he said the topic is one he’s depending on the task force to handle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.