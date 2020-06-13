Letter of resignation
Editor’s Note: The following is the complete letter of resignation from the Old Fort Planning Board that was submitted to the Old Fort Board of Aldermen on May 18. It is presented unedited.
Mayor Hensley and Aldermen,
While we have not received formal communication from you, we understand the intent of the Board is to reconstruct the Planning Board. It has been reported to us, via“word of mouth”, that the Aldermen made changes in the makeup of the Board without a corresponding revision in the ordinance. We offer this information, merely as a matter of formality, given that the Board has already made its decision. Therefore, we ask that the Board accept our formal resignation as the current Planning Board. This includes the entire board.
Matters leading to Resignation:
Lack of compliance:
The Board of Alderman, prior to approval of the Planning Board Ordinance, tasked the prospective Planning Board to present to the Board of Alderman with an ordinance that clearly stated the guidelines for governing a Planning Board. The Planning Board was given an existing Ordinance and asked to update it.
A formal adoption of the Planning Board was approved in September, 2019: September 9, 2019, Wayne Stafford made the motion to adopt the revised planning board ordinance. Alderman Andrew Carlton second this motion, and was approved in a 5-0 vote. Approved Ordinance Attached.
This was accomplished and adopted as stated in the preceding paragraph.
Our understanding was that the approved Planning Board Ordinance was our authority to execute responsibly the Aldermen’s expectations of our duties. With this understanding, the Board, with urgency, proceeded to tackle the existing ordinances.
At the first Planning Board Meeting three members were given the assignment of reviewing all existing Ordinances. although state Law requires the existing Ordinances to be placed in a book, with appropriate dates, signatures and assigned numbers, the Planning Board members found that Ordinances were not in compliance with state’s statutes governing town ordinances., There were many duplicate ordinances and many were not signed or dated. In general, the
ordinances were in disarray. The three Planning Board members spent many hours attempting to create order, and organize ordinances for compliance.
Lack of Responsiveness: Lack of communication between the Board of Aldermen and the Planning Board, was a challenge from the Planning Board’s inception.
As a result of these review efforts the Planning Board presented the Aldermen several outdated ordinances which needed to be archived. No formal response was received from the Board of Aldermen, which exemplifies the prevailing, predominant posture of the Board: a lack of responsive communication. Several important proposals were brought forth during the Planning Board’s tenure, but consistently the response was: “NO ACTION TAKEN.” MORE SIGNIFICANTLY, NO OFFICIAL FEEDBACK was received to inform/instruct the Planning Board.
Oct/2019 — March/2020:
Receiving no input from the Aldermen, the second phase of the Ordinance Sub-Committee’s work included placing current relevant ordinances into a format accessible for public review. (This work had been initiated by the prior Planning Board and good progress had been made toward organizing and digitizing some of the most important ordinances. This great start, however, it ended when the prior Planning Board either resigned or was disbanded.
One of our Ordinance Committee members volunteered to expend the substantial effort required to put them into a digital format for publication on the Old Fort Town Website. Even though the understanding of the Planning Chair and community members in attendance at the board meeting was that the Alderman approved this offer, it was not to be. The Town Clerk seemed to stonewall the activity. Following this action, the Aldermen in their next official meeting labeled the Planning Board as a rogue Board and voted to suspend planning activities for ninety days. Again, the planning Board received no official notification from the Town Leadership, yet, it was reported to the Planning Board by a member of the Board who was in attendance at the meeting. The Aldermen seem to have no regard for commonly accepted process or, at a minimum, an understanding of “Robert’s Rules of Order ‘’ governing municipal public meetings and notice requirements. Rather, they continue to rely on word of mouth to disseminate vital information.
Lack of Due Diligence: The existing ordinance (which to the best knowledge of the Planning Board they approved), has no provision for dissolution.
While the Ordinance Sub-Committee was busy with Ordinances, other equally important activities were taking place. Another sub-committee was formed to look at long-range economic development and land use planning. This was suspended by the Aldermen’s action. This really needs some attention. Who will do this in the absence of the Planning board?
From the very start, the Planning Board emphasized consistent enforcement of existing ordinances. The Planning Board designed an Ordinance Complaint Form for citizens to inform the Town when they see potential ordinance violations.
The Planning Board also drafted and proposed two additional ordinances for the Aldermen to consider. One was an Ordinance for the issuance of citations and the collection of fines and the other was for Minimum Housing Standards. These were submitted in November of last year and we received no feedback. So far, as far as we know, it was “NO ACTION TAKEN”.
Several of the Board members felt strongly about the need for a zoning plan with corresponding ordinances. As it stands currently, a business can build anywhere in the Town. This is not good for the residential areas. Many strongly felt that the economic development plan had to be connected to a land use plan and this land use (zoning) plan had to be backed up by ordinances. Zoning is a protection of the residents of the Town.
It is our understanding that the Town has received several plans on suggestions for the improvement of the Town. Yet it appears these plans have received no attention. Instead they languish in the annals of the Board’s lack of consideration for the town’s productive, equitable, inclusive growth. It seems unlikely they will get off the ground unless and until a comprehensive Land-Use Plan, backed up by zoning ordinances is implemented.
THERE HAS BEEN NO OPPORTUNITY FOR THE EXCHANGE OF IDEAS BETWEEN THE TWO BOARDS, ALTHOUGH SUCH A MEETING WAS REQUESTEDAND PROPOSED BY AT LEAST TWO ALDERMEN.
Lack of competent governance: This brings us to general comments concerning the Aldermen’s seeming disregard for written ordinances, and prudent governance and management.
The Planning Board was given another written ordinance from the aldermen and asked to administer it. This ordinance concerned the issuance of grant money for façade improvement in our downtown area. The planning Board as a whole went through the ordinance in an attempt to understand its requirements. Several Planning Board members made visits to the businesses and reported back their findings. We took caution to follow the letter of the ordinance. Many of the Planning Board members were present at the Aldermen meeting where therecommendations were considered. To amazement of the Planning Board and others, the Aldermen considered red considered considered changing the requirements on the spot. It is possible that they would have, if not for several objections.
This reveals a serious disregard for attention to what is written in Town ordinances. This results in a dysfunctional Town Government. Each member of the Planning Board regrets that critical, even essential activities will fall by the wayside without interested citizens’ support. For this reason, it is with regret, we each individually (and as a collective) find it necessary to resign
