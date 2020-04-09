The following comments, presented here unedited and uncensored, were left on our Facebook page or at www.mcdowellnews.com:
On an online story about Sears, JCPenny and other famous stores that may all close because of the pandemic crisis:
“I can’t help but feel kinda sad seeing these old American businesses close:/ I always went as a kid around Christmas with my grandparents, idk...just sad”
— Jessica Condrey
“I believe Sears was going to close long before the Covid-19 virus”
— Barbara Roland
“How there are any Sears or Kmart’s left out there is beyond me”
— Clay Duncan
On local coronavirus response:
“Kudos again to Marion & McDowell for acting quickly. We have a ways to go but so far our numbers are not spiking as much as the counties surrounding us.”
— Cynthia Britt
On a story about the impact of the pandemic on local veterinarians and animal rescues:
“Tiger at a zoo in NY tested posative for it”
— Carleana Duggar
“I just dont know if I believe that about the tiger. It has to be a different strain”
— Kris Hitt Higdon
“has there been a single animal affected here in McDowell county? If not, the title of this article should be changed. I know the fine folks at Crestview are taking many necessary precautions to keep them safe and healthy, much better than I can say the humans are in this county! STAY AT HOME!!!”
— Zack Zullo
On an online story about President Trump and his administration’s response:
“Reminds me of a group of school children. “You did it first”. “No you did it”. “Nahah”. “Yes hah”. “No I didn’t” “Yes you did”...I’m referring to both the politicians, the talking heads on the news, & the armchair Facebook wannabes who claim their opinion is all that matters”
— Dave Rhodes
“I don’t blame Trump. I blame past presidents and their staff. I blame governors of states past and present. I blame people for not being better prepared. We have been asleep at the wheel for some time now. Its each states responsibility to be prepared. Then the federal government and charities fills in the gaps. It’s so easy to blame someone else. Is Trump at fault for something. Absolutely. But now some look for a president they don’t recognize to fix their problems. Hes not even been in 4 years. Things don’t get done overnight in Washington. And don’t get me wrong, I can’t stand hearing him speak and I have my opinion about him but come on now, today isn’t the time for political fights. There are lives to save! And yes I do believe he could have been more prepared. (From an Independent)”
— Chuck Metcalf
“Yes,and your paper makes me sick!”
— Dennis Roland
