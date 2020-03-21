Schools
to continue
providing meals
From staff reports
All eight elementary schools will continue to provide meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this week during Spring Break. These meals are for anyone 18 and under. Drop by the closest location. If you cannot get to a site, please call your school for assistance. McDowell County Schools Student Nutrition served more than 8,600 meals this week.
Anyone needing help with food or other issues can go to mcdowellcares .com and request assistance.
