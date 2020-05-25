Fun With Mannequins
» Some sports teams eager to return to the field have taken to placing cardboard figures of fans in stadium seats to enhance the experience for viewers, but the FC Seoul soccer club in South Korea was forced to apologize May 18 after propping up sex dolls in the seats for its match against Gwangju FC, The New York Times reported. “We had tried to add some fun in the no-spectator match,” the club explained. “But we have not checked all the details, and that is clearly our fault.” “Details” included the buxom physiques and obvious logos of sex toy marketers on the dolls’ clothing that fans watching quickly noticed. “We had confirmed that although the mannequins were made to look just like real people, they had nothing to do with adult products,” the statement said, but the club admitted it had neglected to do a background check of the supplier, which makes sex dolls.
» Dinner at the renowned three-Michelin-star Inn at Little Washington in Virginia can set diners back a pretty penny — unless they’re not eating. When the Inn opens on May 29, some of its patrons will be mannequins, reported the Associated Press, attired in fancy 1940s clothing and placed strategically at tables to help with social distancing. “We’re all craving to gather and see other people right now,” said Patrick O’Connell, the Inn’s proprietor and chef. “They don’t all necessarily need to be real people.”
Rebellion Served Cold
An unnamed ice cream shop in Hong Kong is offering tear gas-flavored ice cream in support of the region’s pro-democracy movement, reports the Associated Press. The shop’s owner explained he wanted “to make a flavor that reminds people that they still have to persist in the protest movement and don’t lose their passion.” “It tastes like tear gas,” said customer Anita Wong. “It feels difficult to breathe at first, and it’s really pungent and irritating. It makes me want to drink a lot of water immediately.” The owner tried several different combinations to achieve the flavor and found that black pepper came the closest. Before coronavirus restrictions, he said the store was selling 20 to 30 scoops per day.
Just Funny
University of Arizona wildlife biology professor Michael Bogan caught Saturday morning cartoons as they came to life in a video he recorded of a coyote chasing a roadrunner May 9 in downtown Tucson. Bogan could be heard on his recording saying, “There is literally a coyote chasing a roadrunner. I can’t believe it. That is a straight-up cartoon.” The reenactment of the classic setup between Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner caught Bogan’s attention near the Santa Cruz River, Fox News reported. And, as life often imitates art, the real roadrunner escaped unharmed from the wily coyote.
The Passing Parade
Police responding to a reported shooting in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., early on May 17, arrived to find a very drunk 35-year-old man from the Bronx who claimed he’d been shot in the buttocks, which caused him to fall and hit his head. The Hudson Valley Post reported the unnamed victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his head injury, but doctors could find no evidence he’d been shot. There was no bullet hole in his buttocks, X-rays showed no bullet lodged inside his buttocks, and his pants had no holes in them, police said. Witnesses nearby were also intoxicated and unable to provide any clarification. When officers pressed the victim about his story, he became uncooperative and said, “I didn’t pull a gun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.