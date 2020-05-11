New Hope of McDowell 24/7 Crisis Hotline

Domestic violence and/or sexual assault can happen to anyone. Every day individuals are affected. We are here to help. If you, or anyone you know, is experiencing abuse, call the crisis line at 828-652-6150. There is a trained advocate available to answer your call.

