On Thursday, McDowell County Incident Management Team Public Information Officer Richelle Bailey said 24 people had been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
“We don’t know numbers for today yet,” Bailey said. “We do not have any results on those tests at this time. There is a backlog of 7-10 days at the state lab due to the influx of tests they have received.”
The tests were performed at the health department and Mission Hospital McDowell.
Here’s what the team advises as far as screening:
» A COVID-19 medical screening hotline is now available for McDowell County residents. The hotline will operate between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
» If you think you have been exposed to the virus or if you are experiencing a fever, call 527-6687. The operator will ask a list of screening questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate medical instructions based upon the answers given.
» Do not call the medical screening hotline for general information. That number is 559-9683.
