On Monday, health officials and McDowell EMS reported to the McDowell County Board of Commissioners about what is the measures being taken here to prepare for the coronavirus or COVD-19.
“It’s all in the news and people want to know what McDowell County is doing to be prepared for the coronavirus,” said Commission Chairman David Walker.
County officials first heard from Health Director Karen Powell of the Foothills Health District that serves McDowell and Rutherford counties.
Powell said her department has been working on the best possible responses to this disease.
“We are working on this and we do have a plan,” said Powell to the commissioners. “We are responding to this like the flu.”
Like other health officials, Powell urged residents to wash their hands often and thoroughly. She also advised people to get their information about the coronavirus from reputable informed sources like the Websites for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) or the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) rather than from social media.
“We are not in a panic mode,” she said to the commissioners. “We don’t want to be in a panic over it. We are working together. We are in a close relationship with state agencies.”
After hearing from Powell, the commissioners heard a report from Lt. Johnsie Parker, community paramedic with McDowell EMS. She said McDowell EMS has been working on this health problem since January.
On Tuesday, Assistant Program Director Adrienne Jones issued the following statement:
“Since January, when news of an unknown coronavirus was identified in China, McDowell County Emergency Services began monitoring and preparing for this emerging virus now known as COVID 19. On Jan. 22, we created our initial EMS response plan for COVID-19 that focused on protecting our employees, first responders, and the community.
“By early February, the McDowell County 911 began asking COVID-19 related travel questions in attempt to identify suspect COVID-19 cases prior to emergency personnel arriving at the scene. These initial preparations and response plans continue to change as more and more information about this virus becomes available. We are currently following the “High Consequence Pathogens” protocol that was set forth by the state of North Carolina. This protocol has procedures for both for 911 centers and EMS response personnel to ensure a well-coordinated response.
“In addition, the 911 center now asks appropriate COVID-19 related travel questions of all callers who are experiencing respiratory distress, flu like symptoms, chest pain, fever and general illness. We have a close working partnership with both local and state agencies and attend multiple conference calls weekly for COVID 19, which allows us to stay up-to-date. We are working closely with the Foothills Health District and Mission Hospital McDowell to ensure a seamless response, if and when it is needed.
“Our goal has been and will continue to be to protect the citizens and visitors of McDowell County and our employees. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and make adjustments to our plans as needed. Citizens are encouraged to obtain information from trusted resources including: North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services www.ncdhhs.gov.”
After hearing from both Powell and Parker, Walker said “I think McDowell County is prepared for any possible spread (of the coronavirus).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.