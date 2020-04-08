Emergency personnel from numerous agencies all worked late Tuesday afternoon to rescue a person who was injured in a mountain biking accident on the Kitsuma Trail between Old Fort and Ridgecrest.
At 4:32 p.m., emergency personnel were notified of a bicycle accident in the area. This is a 9.9-mile trail that runs through the Pisgah National Forest. It is popular among mountain biking enthusiasts and hikers. It starts past Ridgecrest and goes through the mountains towards Old Fort.
McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Old Fort Fire Department, Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, Crooked Creek Fire Department, Black Mountain Fire Department, Swannanoa Fire Department along with McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service all responded to Kitsuma Trail for the bicycle accident. More than 30 personnel from these departments responded to the emergency to assist person who was hurt. McDowell EMS transported the patient with non-life threatening injuries to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville, according to Capt. Andrew Pressley with McDowell EMS.
Pressley said to The McDowell News that the person who was injured was a male and he was with other people. He didn’t know that person’s condition as of Wednesday afternoon.
The emergency personnel were on the scene for three hours on Tuesday.
Want an idea of what it's like to ride the trail? Take a look at this video.
