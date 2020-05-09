Nurses. They are the men and women on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s National Nurses Week, May 6-12, finds these professionals working tirelessly, day and night, to care for and protect patients while putting their own lives on the line.
We asked local nurses Robin Wilcox, Shari Collette and Angela Hicks to speak on their backgrounds, how they decided to become nurses, the rewards and challenges of being a nurse, how COVID-19 has changed working as a nurse, a special moment in their nursing career and what they wish readers to know about the work of being a nurse. Here are their stories in their own words.
Robin Wilcox
I am a lifelong resident of McDowell County. I am married for almost 29 years. I have three wonderful children and three amazing grandsons. My nursing background consists of med surg, long term care and PACU. I started out at the VA Medical Center in Asheville for three years then went to long term care at Deer Park Health and Rehab for 17 and 1/2 years. Then I came to McDowell Hospital on Acute Care until a little over a year ago. I then went to PACU/OR.
I always knew I wanted to be a nurse from the time I was a little girl. I was always trying to fix everyone who was hurt or at least thought they were. I was always intrigued with the “gross” stuff. I was always told I have a caring heart. I always try to take care of everyone.
The most rewarding part of my job is when I know that I helped someone in their time of need. Sometimes it is just a cup of coffee, a drink of water, an ear to listen, acknowledge them as a person, medication, hold their hand when family can’t be there or even hold a family member’s hand during a grieving time. When they say thank you by speaking or with a hand squeeze or smile, I know I have been the nurse God called me to be.
The biggest challenge of my job is when you know you have done everything you can do and the outcome is not what you wanted or expected. That’s when you have to put it in God’s hands. Sometimes I wonder if maybe I could have done something different but I have to trust my judgment and rely on God.
I work in PACU now so of course since the pandemic, my role has changed quite a bit. Our elective cases were put on hold so I moved to other departments to help out. I have done a little bit of everything. I started out screening patients and visitors. Then I have given out PPE, checked employees temps and screening. I have also done a lot in Acute Care and House Supervisor. While I have enjoyed all these areas, I am anxious to get back to PACU.
While I have been a nurse for almost 24 years, it is hard to pick out just one certain patient that sticks out in my mind. There are so many. I guess one that was many years ago that has always hung on to me was a man at the VA. He came in in an unresponsive state. He was a very sick man. They found out that he needed dental surgery. After that he made a complete turn around. He was there for quite a long time so we grew very fond of him. It was Christmas Eve night and I was working. He was awake and we began talking about our childhood Christmases. He told us how he was from New York and they were very poor. He said the they always had a great Christmas because they were all together and happy. Rarely did they get anything but they didn’t mind because they had food to eat and had each other. He had no family here so he said we could be his family. I will never forget him. There have many that have touched my heart over the years. It is so hard to pick just one.
I feel that being a nurse is a calling. Not everyone is meant to be a nurse. They see and go through a lot more than anyone could ever imagine. They go through many emotions during their shift and their career as a whole. A nurse doesn’t always know what a patient is going through in their minds and that patient or family member doesn’t know what that nurse is going through in his/her own life. I know we are not supposed to bring our personnel life to work with you but sometimes that is easier said than done. Nurses do have feelings and heartaches, too. Nurses are sometimes more than a nurse. We are a listener, a hand holder, a shoulder to cry on if a family is given bad news. Being a nurse is not an easy job but it is a very rewarding one! I love my job and have met some of the greatest people ever. I have worked with many great nurses and CNA’s. I can honestly say I have never wanted to quit being a nurse. God has truly blessed me!
Shari Collette
I have been a nurse for 10 years and all 10 years have been in the Emergency Department. I was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and moved to North Carolina in February 2019. I have worked her at McDowell since March 2019. My husband, Korey, and I decided to move to North Carolina to raise our baby girl, Kenzie. She is my world!! We left the city and now have our own little farm with goats, chickens, horses, dogs, cats and rabbits. We love it here and are very excited and happy to be a part of this community.
When I was about 4, my big brother had to get stitches for a laceration to his leg. I got to go with him and watch and I thought that was the coolest thing. From that moment on I knew I wanted to be in the medical field. Later, I choose nursing because there are so many different specialties when it comes to nursing and I like the idea of having so many different options. Oddly enough, I ended up starting and staying in the Emergency Department. I wanted to do something that was challenging and would make a difference, which was nursing. I love helping people and love being able to be there when someone needs it most.
Being able to help people when they need it most. When a patient comes to the Emergency Department it can be for a scary situation and as a nurse you get to help them through that. It amazing feeling when you really get to make a difference in someone’s life and help them through their very hard situation.
The feeling of inadequacy! Sometimes your feel like no matter what you do, it is just not enough. Sometimes you can’t help a patient like you would like to or an outcome for a patient is not what you hoped for.
This pandemic has changed everyone’s lives, especially nurses. You no longer just walk in a patient’s room and start caring for them. You now have to suit up in your protective gear to protect not only yourself but the patient as well. The precautions have increased the time it takes to go into each patient’s room, therefore making the nurse time and plan ahead like never before.
I had a patient that was actively having a stroke enter the ED with EMS. Our team began to treat this patient, which with a stroke patient is very quick because time is brain. For the patient this can at first be very overwhelming. This particular lady we were treating seemed so scared at the time. I became her primary nurse and we treated her stroke symptoms with TPA. I then took a minute and just sat down with her. I let her express her concerns and fears. I then explained what we were doing, why we were doing it, and answered any questions she had. At that point we just started talking about life, where she was from, what she enjoyed doing, and everything in between. I told her about my daughter and family and she told me about her family.
When she was leaving to go upstairs to be admitted she told me how much she enjoyed her time with me, which was odd because she was being treated for a stroke in the Emergency Department. That’s not a normal time to really “enjoy” your time, but it made me feel so amazing that I could make such a difficult time in her life just a little bit better. After she was admitted, I went up and checked on her on my next shift. All of her symptoms from the stroke were completely resolved and she was doing so great. About a month later I received flowers and baby doll for my daughter. There was a letter with it that said “you were the reason I got better and my family and I thank you so much for that!” It was amazing to get the opportunity to be her nurse!
That nurses care about their patients more than themselves and strive for their patients to have the best outcome possible.”
Angela Hicks
I started my nursing career as a CNA and worked while I went to school to become a RN. I have worked as an RN for 20 years now doing everything from pediatrics to geriatrics. I currently work in the Intensive Care Unit which has been my true love in nursing.
I’ve known as long as I can remember that I wanted to be a nurse. My Aunt Jeannie was a great nurse and I would sit and listen to her stories and the way she influenced people’s lives and the connections she made and I always knew that was exactly what I was called to do. I never looked back.
The most rewarding part of my job is seeing people who are really sick get better and leave, going home and back to their lives. It is such satisfaction to see that you made a difference. And they remember you when they see you in the community and you have life-long friendships. It’s all about the human connection.
There are a few challenges that nurses face today. With the baby boomers retiring, the increased demands on those who are still working, and the fact that patient are sicker now than they were just a few years ago, there are fewer nurses to fill the openings in clinics and hospitals nationwide. The increased demands lead to increased burn out and nurses leave the profession after just a few years, causing a constant shortage of people to fill in the gap and provide excellent care to the communities they live in.
I think since the pandemic nurses are expected to encompass even more roles than before. We have always worn many hats and been very adaptable to changing situations, but the pandemic forced us to become more flexible than we ever thought we could be. We have had to learn to embrace technology to assist patients to video chat with family members and have become the main line of communication to update on their conditions, all because they aren’t allowed at the bedside. We have seen the community come together and felt the community’s support like never before and we are so grateful for them!
I don’t have one specific instance that stands out to me in my career but I have snippets of moments that have occurred: the first time I had to tell a family their loved one didn’t make it, the patient who lost their pulse in the elevator and we got it back by the time the elevator stopped; the first silent heart attack I detected on a post-operative patient; and then there’s the moment a patient goes home and comes back to visit with hugs and thank you’s because they are so appreciative of your care. These are all reasons I continue to do what I do.
The most important thing readers should know about nurses is that we are here for you. We may not be perfect or have all the answers immediately, but we will find the answers and will get what you need to get better and get back home with your family. We do this job because we love helping people and want to see people healthy and happy. It is truly a labor of love!
