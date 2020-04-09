The McDowell County Commissioners heard updates Thursday about how COVID-19 is impacting the local business community. And the message they heard from McDowell Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Bush is that our local businesses are working hard to support each other and stay strong through this unprecedented time.
“We’re still encouraging people to shop local,” Bush said to the commissioners. “(Business owners) need us more than ever.”
The board didn’t hear about any new positive cases of coronavirus at their mid-day briefing, but after the meeting around 4 p.m., McDowell County Emergency Management said the Health Department had received word of three additional confirmed cases, bringing the local number to 16.
The commissioners have been meeting twice a week to hear updates about how the coronavirus situation is affecting McDowell County. Thursday’s meeting was again held at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor.
First, the commissioners heard a report from Craig Walker, deputy director of McDowell Emergency Management. “With our operations, we are looking at extended care facilities,” said Walker, adding a conference call will be held with the administrators of those facilities.
Walker talked about the work being done by the staff and volunteers at the Senior Center. He said they are doing an outstanding job of delivering food boxes to the elderly and homebound residents. That keeps this most vulnerable group of people at home and safe from the coronavirus.
However, the food that goes into those boxes is getting to be in short supply statewide. Walker said his agency hopes to get more masks and gowns.
Commissioner Lynn Greene asked why the numbers of the people who are recovering from the coronavirus are not being reported.
“I think it is important for the public to know people are recovering from this,” said Greene.
Walker said he would contact Health Director Karen Powell and find out those numbers.
Commission Vice Chairman Tony Brown said he’s heard complaints about people who are COVID-19 positive going out and about in the community. He said he wanted to make sure that those situations are being watched.
After hearing from Walker, the commissioners then heard the report from Bush about how the COVID-19 situation is affecting McDowell’s business community. Bush referred to an article in Thursday’s McDowell News about all of the services the Chamber is providing to help business owners get through this very tough situation. He talked about the Chamber’s online resources for small business owners and how his office is working to get more information about the loans from the Small Business Administration. The Chamber recently held a virtual town hall on its Facebook page.
“As for the positives, most of all is our community pride,” said Bush. “The downtown is working to help each other out.”
He talked about how Kitsbow in Old Fort is making face masks and face shields for first responders and health care workers. He also talked about a man who just bought the Attic on U.S. 70 East and plans to use it for high-end restorations. The new owner of the Attic property also plans to partner with Kitsbow and help make more face shields.
As for the negatives, small business owners are frustrated with the process of applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EILDs) from the SBA.
“We’re getting some confirmations coming back to some of our small businesses but so far no money,” Bush said to the commissioners.
Bush added these applicants haven’t been approved but only “confirmed” by the SBA.
“The patience is wearing thin for our local businesses,” he said. “They’re struggling.”
There is also an “astronomical” backlog for people who have filed for unemployment benefits. However, manufacturers like Baxter Healthcare, Kitsbow and Columbia Forest Products are hiring more workers.
In downtown Marion, Artesana and Simply have closed temporarily but they plan to reopen. Some owners of downtown properties are forgiving the April rents for their business tenants. The Chamber is working with Old Fort restaurants the Whistlestop and Top Fuel Grill, according to Bush.
As for the Chamber, Bush said he is the only one working in the office since the Visitor’s Center is closed. The other members of the Chamber’s staff are working from home.
Bush talked to the commissioners about what will be in the works once the COVID-19 situation is behind us. “We’re talking about a major blowout, a block party in the downtown when this is over,” he added. “I think we’re going to come out better.”
The Chamber, the Marion Business Association and the city are working to place special billboards on the five lane and Rutherford Road to rally local folks.
“We’re trying to do everything we can,” Bush said to the commissioners. “I’m proud to be here. I’m proud to be in this community.”
After hearing from Bush, County Manager Ashley Wooten showed the commissioners the informational COVID-19 postcards that will be mailed out to every home in McDowell County.
The commissioners also agreed by consensus to start meeting once a week only on Mondays now. The next meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday and it will be the regular monthly meeting for April. It will be held at Historic Carson House’s Jubilee Arbor.
Commission Chairman David Walker said he wanted to commend the other commissioners and county staff who are focusing on this crisis.
“This board has made this a priority,” he added.
