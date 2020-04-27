On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners held their weekly meeting at the Universal Manufacturing Center where they voted to rescind parts of the local state of emergency.
Effective April 27 at 5 p.m., suspensions are lifted for rentals of all lodging facilities, including Airbnb rentals, bed and breakfasts rentals, VRBO (vacation rentals by owners), campgrounds, timeshare units, condos, and other rental programs or places where leases or rentals are for less than one (1) month in duration.
And, persons traveling to McDowell County from outside of North Carolina are not required to self-quarantine upon arrival for 14 days before entering the community.
The order also states, “All McDowell County citizens are strongly urged to follow the state’s standards for social distancing until further information from the [Centers for Disease Control] is received.”
“Today the Board of Commissioners took action to revise the local State of Emergency after consulting with Health Director Karen Powell and Emergency Services Director William Kehler,” said Chairman David Walker.
The action by the Commissioners was taken after being reassured by Powell and Kehler that the affected businesses must still follow CDC-recommended social distancing and hygiene practices.
“It is important for these businesses, as well as the general public, to follow CDC guidance in order to continue the fight against COVID-19,” added Walker.
Additionally, the Amendment requests persons within McDowell County limit high risk activities in order to limit impact to emergency responders during this time so that resources can remain focused on combating COVID-19.
