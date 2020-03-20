McDowell County Commissioners hold emergency meeting about COVID-19

Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL MCDOWELL... NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...SOUTHWESTERN ALEXANDER...CALDWELL AND BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM EDT... AT 812 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR MORGANTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. LOCATIONS TO BE IMPACTED INCLUDE... LENOIR, MORGANTON, SAWMILLS, GRANITE FALLS, VALDESE, GAMEWELL, BETHLEHEM, HUDSON, ICARD AND CAJAH'S MOUNTAIN. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER THESE AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL MAY FLOOD AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE, SUCH AS DITCHES AND UNDERPASSES. AVOID THESE AREAS AND DO NOT CROSS FLOODED ROADS. WATER LEVELS OF SMALL STREAMS MAY ALSO RISE RAPIDLY. SEEK HIGHER GROUND IF THREATENED BY FLOOD WATERS. &&