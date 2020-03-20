McDowell County Commissioners hold emergency meeting about COVID-19

The McDowell County Commissioners held an emergency meeting Friday to hear an update about the local coronavirus situation from Emergency Management Director William Kehler. They also approved new employee policies and procedures on how to deal with this unprecedented public health crisis while still providing county services.
So far, 27 people in McDowell have been tested for the coronavirus and of those, two came back as negative results. The rest (25) are still pending the findings from the state and private laboratories, which can have a backlog of five to seven days, said Kehler on Friday.
Foothills Health District Director Karen Powell has been at the Emergency Operations Center nearly the entire time and has done an outstanding job providing the technical expert support there, Kehler said. The county has two to four public information officers working there to give update and concise information, he added.
Emergency officials set up a call center at Nebo Crossing on Barnes Road and there is a hotline for people to call if they feel like they might have symptoms of COVID-19. First-responders are getting the most up-to-date guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. McDowell applied for more test kits and will get three. If you are in the high-risk category, you will be tested, according to Kehler.
Kehler talked about social distancing which means keeping a safe space between people and minimizing large crowds. He said this will “flatten the curve” and slow down the spread of the disease.
“The social distancing for us is key,” said Commissioner Lynn Greene. “We’re not like Raleigh or Durham. I just have to brag on how our folks in McDowell have stepped up. It’s amazing to see it. They need to know how much we appreciate them.”
In addition to the elderly, there are sick children who are susceptible to the coronavirus.
“We would encourage folks not to hoard supplies,” said Kehler. “Everyone working together we will get through this. Now is not the time to panic. Now is the time for us to come together. This takes a whole community approach.”
“Everybody works together to get things done,” said Commission Chairman David Walker.
After the briefing from Kehler, the commissioners heard an overview of federal legislation signed on Wednesday by President Trump. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act aims to provide initial relief to American workers in the wake of the pandemic. This new requires certain employers to provide emergency paid leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and emergency paid sick leave. Public agencies, like a county government, are covered as they have been under the original FMLA.
Then, the county commissioners received information from the various department heads about their Continuity of Operations Plan or COOP. This is an important part of emergency planning and provides a way for a county department to ensure that essential services will continue in the event of reduced hours, limited public contact, no public contact or even if the office is closed altogether.
The commissioners have received COOPs from the Assessing Department, the Finance Department, the Tax Collection Office, the Tag Office, the Human Resources Department, the Department of Public Services, the Register of Deeds office and the Department of Social Services.
“This is an exercise we have never done before,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten. “What would you do if you were down to one or two people?”
Wooten said the county’s transit system is still operating and Director Randall Conley has told him all of the vehicles are being sanitized. Building inspectors are still doing their jobs since most of them work out of their vehicles anyway.
The county’s Tag Office in the front lobby of the County Administration Building is still operating but the employees are wearing protective gloves since they have to handle cash, credit cards, driver’s licenses, car titles and whatever else the public brings them. There can be as many as 25 to 30 people in that lobby at one time, county officials said.
“There’s fear and uncertainty about this and we want to err on the side of caution,” said Walker. “But we still have to function.”
Wooten gave the commissioners a list of what has already been done at county government and what is recommended.
Adjustments already in place:
• Senior Center has stopped serving meals, home-delivered meals are still ongoing for now.
• Library branches are closed to the public. Employees are organizing and cleaning those facilities or assisting other departments at this time.
• Recreation Center is closed to the public. Employees are organizing and cleaning those facilities or assisting other departments at this time.
• Building inspections has sent staff into the field; handling inquiries by email or phone.
• Electronic bill payment has been pushed out on social media as an option.
• Department of Social Services has set up a tent in front of the building for most client interactions.
• Human Resources has asked for time sheets be sent electronically
Recommendations for changes as of Friday are:
• Allow employees to telework if their position is suited for that option.
• Allow department heads to institute shifts for office-based staff in order to follow social distancing recommendations.
• Restrict non-employee access to back office areas.
• Implement a “COVID-19 leave policy” to provide a bridge between March 17 and April 2 (when leave for COVID-19-related reasons are mandated to be covered by the new allotment of sick time and FMLA).
• Suspend Nebo water system disconnects at this time.
• Suspend fines at the library.
• Suspend affidavit deadline for Employee Wellness Program.
• Eliminate short weeks for some administrative departments.
After a discussion, the commissioners approved all of the recommendations except for the teleworking by employees. It was tabled in order to gather more information.
“This is all fluid,” said Walker.
“We can always adjust,” said Greene.
The commissioners also agreed to keep the Tag Office open but there can be no more than 10 people in the front lobby at one time. The doors to the County Administration Building will not be locked.
The commissioners will hold another meeting about the coronavirus situation at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the boardroom of the County Administration Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.