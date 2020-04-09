William Kehler, who is also vice chairman of the N.C. Association of EMS Administrators, gave a presentation on Thursday morning in a virtual meeting with the Health Care Working Group of the N.C. House Select Committee.
Kehler spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it’s affecting emergency workers.
“First of all, I want to thank everyone who is working on the front lines of this virus,” Kehler stated. “Our agency has never faced the kind of threat we are facing today.”
He told the committee that 911 telecommunicators, who are always the first line of defense, are doing an outstanding job triaging calls and dispatching the most appropriate resources, keeping in mind that the fewer resources dispatched the better chances of reducing multiple exposures to COVID-19.
Kehler thanked Mission Hospital McDowell for their partnership with local EMS in looking ahead to a surge in patients and action plans for that. He also expressed his appreciation to House members that have supported the Community Care Paramedic Program.
“Right now, our Community Care paramedics are able to use telehealth to communicate with the hospital, which can keep people out of the Emergency Department,” he stated.
He said one of the biggest concerns across the state right now is the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders and other health care professionals.
“We want to make sure our employees and all health care workers are covered,” Kehler stated. “We do our due diligence to get as much PPE as we can locally.”
He added that most all agencies are in need of masks, face shields, gloves and hand sanitizer. Local EMS agencies put in request for supplies to the N.C. Office of EMS (OEMS), and the state prioritizes those requests.
At the conclusion of the presentation, Kehler spoke about how the county’s churches, civic groups and businesses have come together to give of their time to help others.
“Our VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Assisting in Disaster) has been essential,” he stated. “They have set up food distribution and a system in which residents can request assistance and volunteers can meet those needs.”
Kehler states McDowell County Emergency Services and all partnering agencies are working around-the-clock to respond to this crisis. The McDowell County Emergency Operations Center remains activated seven days a week to coordinate response efforts to COVID-19.
