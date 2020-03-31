Kitsbow of Old Fort is now partnering with another western North Carolina company to make even more face shields for first responders and health care workers during the coronavirus situation.
And on Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners gave permission for Kitsbow to expand its operations into the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
After pivoting its premium bike apparel production to make face masks and shields for first responders and medical providers in western North Carolina, Kitsbow experienced unanticipated engagement from all over the United States with demand totaling more than 100,000 units in the first week. Asheville-based neighbor, Industry Nine, offered its expertise in large-scale manufacturing and sourcing of raw materials. In less than two days working together, the companies found a solution to yield 10,000 shields per day, according to a news release.
“We never expected to make personal protective equipment (PPE), but there are a lot of things that none of us ever expected about the current state of affairs,” said David Billstrom, chief executive officer of Kitsbow. “We were blown away by the demand and quickly turned to Industry Nine for help. We jumped into this — no paperwork — just putting our heads together and knocking out a better solution and a few design tweaks to make the face shields more manufacturable, in a shorter period of time.”
Industry Nine’s engineering teams have years of robotics and automation experience and were in a position to help Kitsbow with the manufacturing of parts needed to produce PPE shields and assisting supply efforts in combating the virus outbreak.
Additionally, the entire Asheville community has come together in this fight with Industry Nine tapping local partners, Oweee Products and Watershed, in the manufacturing process. Industry Nine was just one of the many outdoor industry brands based in western North Carolina to welcome Kitsbow to the area in December 2019, when Kitsbow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new factory in Old Fort.
Due to high demand, Kitsbow is only able to supply PPE to medical providers and first responder agencies on a first-come, first-served basis, according to the news release.
See https://www.kitsbow.com/collections/medical for more information on the PPE products.
The McDowell County Commissioners are holding meetings twice a week now to keep themselves informed on the coronavirus situation in McDowell.
On Monday, Chuck Abernathy, the executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, spoke to the commissioners about how Kitsbow needs additional room to make more masks and face shields. He said Kitsbow has maxed out its space at the Parker Hosiery building in Old Fort and Billstrom asked Abernathy about using a section of the Universal center. Around six to 10 people from Kitsbow would work there. This would be in addition to the operations in Old Fort.
“It’s critical,” said Abernathy. “He is so overwhelmed. He is maxed out.”
To get Kitsbow using part of the Universal building, the commissioners would have to approve a lease for that section at a rate of $1 a square foot and seek a building reuse grant. Commissioner Lynn Greene said he would be willing to let Kitsbow use that part of the Universal center for free.
“I’m ready for him to start producing,” added Greene.
But to do that, the commissioners would have to hold a public hearing, which requires a notice of 10 days, under state law.
The commissioners voted unanimously to make that section of the Universal center available immediately and would work out the details about the rent later.
Kitsbow was established in Sonoma County, Calif. eight years ago by dedicated mountain bikers and apparel industry veterans. Because its designers have logged years in the saddle, each detail is obsessively considered. Every element — down to zippers and reflective piping — is vetted for quality, style, and durability. Relocating its manufacturing to Old Fort in 2019, Kitsbow is committed to a Made to Order manufacturing model, minimizing waste and maximizing flexibility to serve the customer. Kitsbow already makes over 50% of its products in the U.S.A. and is on track to be making all of its products in-house by 2021, according to the news release.
To learn more about Kitsbow, visit www.kitsbow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.