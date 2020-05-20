Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL TO PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .EXPECT PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS AT TIMES THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN RESPONSE TO A STRONG FETCH OF MOISTURE OFF OF THE ATLANTIC OCEAN. WIDESPREAD ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES ON TOP OF 4 PLUS INCHES THAT HAVE ALREADY FALLEN MAY SUPPORT ADDITIONAL FLOODING ACROSS LOW LYING AREAS INCLUDING NEAR STREAMS, CREEKS AND MAIN STEM RIVERS. THE EXTENDED PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL ALONG AND NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT WILL MAINTAIN THE ELEVATED THREAT FOR LANDSLIDES AND DEBRIS FLOWS TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, AVERY, BUNCOMBE, BURKE MOUNTAINS, CALDWELL MOUNTAINS, EASTERN MCDOWELL, EASTERN POLK, GREATER BURKE, GREATER CALDWELL, GREATER RUTHERFORD, HENDERSON, MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS, MITCHELL, POLK MOUNTAINS, RUTHERFORD MOUNTAINS, TRANSYLVANIA, AND YANCEY. IN UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA, GREENVILLE MOUNTAINS AND PICKENS MOUNTAINS. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * SEVERAL WAVES OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS AT TIMES WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO LOCALLY 4 INCHES BY THURSDAY MORNING, HIGHEST NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT IN NORTH CAROLINA. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING MAY DEVELOP AS WELL DURING THE MID WEEK PERIOD, AND PERHAPS PERSIST THROUGH LATE WEEK OR LONGER, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER CHANNEL WHERE LONGER DURATION, SIGNIFICANT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. IN AND NEAR THE MOUNTAINS, THE THREAT FOR LANDSLIDE ACTIVITY WILL BE ELEVATED THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. RAINFALL OF MORE THAN FIVE INCHES IN SIMILAR STORMS HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH AN INCREASED RISK OF LANDSLIDES AND ROCKSLIDES. IF YOU LIVE ON A MOUNTAINSIDE OR IN A COVE AT THE BASE OF A MOUNTAIN, ESPECIALLY NEAR A STREAM, BE READY TO LEAVE IN ADVANCE OF THE STORM OR AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE SHOULD RISING WATER, MOVING EARTH, OR ROCKS THREATEN. CONSIDER POSTPONING TRAVEL ALONG MOUNTAIN ROADS DURING THE PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL. &&