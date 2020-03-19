While local schools are closed, the YMCA of Western North Carolina is offering safe, fun, engaging childcare for children of employees of organizations throughout the region that provide essential services such as first responders and health care workers.
Care is available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop off is 7-9 a.m. Ages vary by location. Advance registration is required, according to a news release.
The YMCA is offering this service at no charge through the end of March, said Stephen Abel, digital marketing and communications coordinator for the YMCA of Western North Carolina.
This child care will be available at the Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion for first responders and health care workers in McDowell County.
Safety precautions
Children and staff are screened as they enter daily. The YMCA staff closely adheres to the Centers of Disease Control’s recommendations for sanitation and disinfection. The maximum ratio of trained, certified staff to children is 1:9.
Eligible organizations
Care is available for children of employees of organizations that provide essential services. Proof of employment is required. The eligible organizations are:
AdventHealth
Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers
Asheville Housing Authority
Blue Ridge Health
Buncombe County government
Buncombe County Schools
Buncombe County Fire Districts
City of Asheville
HCA/Mission Health
Henderson County (including municipal agencies)
Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC)
McDowell County government
McDowell County Schools
McDowell County fire districts
City of Marion
Town of Old Fort
Mission Hospital McDowell
Atrium Health in McDowell
Pardee Hospital
Town of Biltmore Forest
Town of Black Mountain
Town of Montreat
Town of Weaverville
Town of Woodfin
Western North Carolina Community Health Centers
Child care locations
Advance registration is required to ensure YMCA workers have the required paperwork completed for your child or children. Please choose a location to begin the registration process.
Buncombe County (ages 3-12) Estes Elementary, Hominy Valley Elementary, Oakley Elementary and Weaverville Elementary
Henderson County (ages 5-12) Hendersonville Family YMCA
McDowell County (ages 5-12) Corpening Memorial YMCA.
You can register here: https://ops1.operations.daxko.com/Online/4032/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?category_ids=CAT532
