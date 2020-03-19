While local schools are closed, the YMCA of Western North Carolina is offering safe, fun, engaging childcare for children of employees of organizations throughout the region that provide essential services such as first responders and health care workers.

Care is available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drop off is 7-9 a.m. Ages vary by location. Advance registration is required, according to a news release.

The YMCA is offering this service at no charge through the end of March, said Stephen Abel, digital marketing and communications coordinator for the YMCA of Western North Carolina.

This child care will be available at the Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion for first responders and health care workers in McDowell County.

Safety precautions

Children and staff are screened as they enter daily. The YMCA staff closely adheres to the Centers of Disease Control’s recommendations for sanitation and disinfection. The maximum ratio of trained, certified staff to children is 1:9.

Eligible organizations

Care is available for children of employees of organizations that provide essential services. Proof of employment is required. The eligible organizations are:

AdventHealth

Appalachian Mountain Community Health Centers

Asheville Housing Authority

Blue Ridge Health

Buncombe County government

Buncombe County Schools

Buncombe County Fire Districts

City of Asheville

HCA/Mission Health

Henderson County (including municipal agencies)

Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC)

McDowell County government

McDowell County Schools

McDowell County fire districts

City of Marion

Town of Old Fort

Mission Hospital McDowell

Atrium Health in McDowell

Pardee Hospital

Town of Biltmore Forest

Town of Black Mountain

Town of Montreat

Town of Weaverville

Town of Woodfin

Western North Carolina Community Health Centers

Child care locations

Advance registration is required to ensure YMCA workers have the required paperwork completed for your child or children. Please choose a location to begin the registration process.

Buncombe County (ages 3-12) Estes Elementary, Hominy Valley Elementary, Oakley Elementary and Weaverville Elementary

Henderson County (ages 5-12) Hendersonville Family YMCA

McDowell County (ages 5-12) Corpening Memorial YMCA.

You can register here: https://ops1.operations.daxko.com/Online/4032/ProgramsV2/Search.mvc?category_ids=CAT532

